Do 'America's Got Talent' winners really take home $1 million? The reality is far from it

Winning ‘AGT’ sounds like a dream, but the reality is that the million-dollar prize isn’t as straightforward as it seems

'America's Got Talent' is set to return for its 20th season this summer, with Heidi Klum parting ways with the annual show. The phrase “winner takes home $1 million” is often used alongside “the world’s biggest stage” when describing 'America’s Got Talent'—but is that really true? While the show advertises a million-dollar prize, the reality is a bit more complicated. AGT winners don't get the whole amount. If you look closely, there’s a small disclaimer at the end of each episode that reads: “The prize, which totals $1,000,000, is payable in a financial annuity over forty years, or the contestant may choose to receive the present cash value of such annuity.”

So does this mean Richard Goodall, the winner of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, didn't actually win the prize money? Forbes broke down how this process works back in 2016. According to the publication, each 'AGT' winner gets two options when it comes to claiming the cash prize. The first option is that the winner can take the money in its entirety, which is also referred to as 'present cash value'. This will reduce the prize money to a measly sum of $300,000, compared to the promised $1,000,000. This is the amount that racks up after it's broken down for taxes. The other option is for the winner to receive the prize money over 40 years, with the winner receiving $25,000 per year before taxes.

This is quite a divisive subject among people on the internet, with some being aware of the 'AGT' prize structure and seeming unbothered by it, while others criticize the judges and the show for what they feel is misleading. One Reddit user shared a TV Insider article about the very same issue as the user then wrote, "How much do the judges make? Seriously? They can’t pay winners $1M? Instead, it’s an annuity, payable over 40 YEARS."

While many users responded calmly, pointing out how this has always been the case, others had more humorous yet very thought-provoking takes. One user said, "Well, hopefully he lives until 95." This comment, hilarious at first, actually raises a valid concern because 40 years is a long time, and it does beg the question: Will the contestant even be alive to reap the benefits of the entire amount? Another user penned a heated post, calling out what they presumed to be a sham set up by Simon Cowell and the producers.

The user wrote, "AGT producers (Simon & friends) are probably making a few million by selling the show to the ABC TV network. Hence, the hypocrisy of selling a $1M dream that's worth only $300K today..." A user gave an interesting reason for why such a system might have come to be: "I read on here that they do it because Simon doesn't trust the acts with the money. Which is funny." While it is true that the system set in place does seem to be a bit fair, it's worth noting that contestants receive more than just the grand prize. They get to perform at the 'America’s Got Talent' Live show in Las Vegas and gain massive exposure on a global stage. Many contestants walk away with industry connections and devoted fanbases, which more often than not catapult their careers and arguably may provide more value than the prize money itself.