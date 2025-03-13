Fans convinced Eminem hid a chilling Diddy reference in one of his popular songs: "He knew about..."

Eminem has always been a master of words, but fans are convinced he might have predicted the future with his latest album, 'The Death of Slim Shady'. Following the resurfacing of lyrics from his track 'Fuel', listeners are calling him a “genius” for lines that seem eerily relevant in light of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ recent arrest. The 54-year-old music mogul was taken into custody in September 2024 in New York, facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Combs has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations—but that hasn’t stopped fans from drawing connections between his case and Eminem’s lyrics.

Following his arrest, lyrics from Eminem’s song 'Fuel', which was released in July 2024, started circulating on social media. In a video, Instagram user Candice Bruno reacted to the lyrics, "I'm like a R-A-P-E-R (yeah), Got so many S-As (S-As), S-As (huh), Wait, he didn't just spell the word, 'Rapper' and leave out a P, did he? (Yep)." Fans speculate that Eminem plays with the word “essay,” making it sound like “SA,” which is commonly used online to refer to “sexual assault.” Additionally, some noticed that removing the letter "P" from "rapper" forms the word "raper." The phrase: "P, did he?" also sounds similar to "P. Diddy." However, the video has been taken down since then.

Although Combs has not been officially charged with sexual assault or rape yet, the theory has gained attention, accumulating over one million views on Instagram in just a day. Fans also started sharing their reaction on the songs comments section page on YouTube, with one of them saying, "“P, Did he?” I wonder if Eminem ever smiles and pats himself on the back after he writes a line that is pure gold." Another fan added, "He’s a lyrical master you can’t deny that." "I just imagine him sitting in a chair smirking and then laughing maniacally," shared an excited listener. "And Diddy just got arrested. Perfect," stated one comment which was posted at the time of Combs' arrest. Another said, "He knew about the assaults all along... Em is a genius!"

This comes after eagle-eyed fans found a chilling connection between Justin Bieber's 'Yummy' music video and Diddy. The video, released in 2020, has sparked renewed interest as fans believe it contains hidden messages about the darker side of the entertainment industry. Some fans believe the scenes, showing a lavish dinner with older guests and a visibly distressed Bieber—symbolize exploitation and abuse, allegedly linked to Combs. Online theories further suggest the lyrics and visuals hint at powerful figures involved in misconduct, as per Daily Mail.

Sean Combs is seen arriving to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Show on October 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin)

Reports suggest that Combs’ Miami mansion had rooms “dedicated to sex,” allegedly outfitted with cameras throughout. He is accused of hosting extended parties known as “freak offs,” where victims under the influence of drugs were “forced to have sex with male prostitutes.” A police source told The New York Post that Combs would sometimes observe from another room. “He also was able to watch the action remotely on his phone, cast it onto a TV in another part of the house. He didn’t have to be in the room when the sex was happening, although he frequently was,” Vulture reported.