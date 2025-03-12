Justin Bieber’s fans are convinced one of his music videos is about Diddy’s parties: "Hope he heals..."

Justin Bieber’s fans wonder if his popular song might have been a warning about Diddy amid the rapper's recent legal troubles

Justin Bieber’s 2020 Yummy music video is back in the spotlight—but not for its catchy beat. Fans are diving deep into the visuals, convinced the clip holds hidden messages about music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. This theory, which has exploded on TikTok, gained traction following Combs’ 2024 arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Viewers are dissecting the video’s surreal imagery, speculating that Bieber may have been subtly alluding to his past experiences in the industry—especially his connection with Combs.

In the video, Bieber arrives at an upscale party filled with wealthy guests while children play instruments in the background. Some fans believe this could suggest elite Hollywood circles and Combs' influence over Bieber in his early career. Another connection fans have drawn is to Combs' infamous 'White Parties,' where, he allegedly engaged in questionable activities, including eating fruit off naked women, as per Daily Star. Bieber’s video features guests being served fruit and other elaborate dishes, which some believe could be a subtle nod to those events. Towards the end of the video, Bieber is seen sitting alone at the table, looking distressed. The camera then zooms in on a cleared plate with a photo of him as a child, which fans interpret as representing his lost innocence.

justin bieber cried and suffered severe anxiety attacks during the filming of yummy. one year later, he is happy, smiling and having fun filming another one. this is what i call a progress and a truly example of glow up. i'm crying and so proud of him 🥺 pic.twitter.com/uU1opPHFtT — sasha (@flatlineuhl) January 4, 2021

Bieber himself spoke about the filming of 'Yummy' in his docuseries 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', saying, "It was just a lot, a lot of people, a lot of dynamic, a lot of stuff." He added, "I was in my head a lot and it's hard for me to really enjoy it like that, but I know that some days are just gonna be like that. In any workspace, there's gonna be those off days where you just kind of feel like, 'I got a good crew, I should be good but today, I just feel off.' I think that day I was just a little off," Fox News reported.

Fans have now rushed to the YouTube video's comments section, with one of them saying, "We are all here for a reason," while another added, "This song is the best definition of "what you don't understand today, you'll understand tomorrow." "It's just shocking, it breaks my heart to see this. I hate myself for not realizing this sooner. Justice for Justin. Hope he heals," added one fan. The speculation around Bieber’s music video comes amid serious legal troubles for Combs.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Justin Bieber attend Ciroc party at Vanquish Lounge on February 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Prince Williams)

For the unversed, the 54-year-old music mogul was arrested in New York and faces multiple charges related to sex trafficking. Prosecutors accuse him of coercing victims into drug-fueled sexual acts, some of which were allegedly recorded. Reports also suggest that Combs orchestrated "Freak Offs"—drug-fueled, multi-day sexual encounters so extreme that IV fluids were reportedly needed for recovery. Authorities state that over 50 victims and witnesses have already come forward, with more expected. A source told DailyMail that Bieber is struggling to process the allegations, especially since he collaborated with Combs less than a year ago. The insider added that Bieber deeply regrets the partnership, stating he "would never have done so had he known the allegations that have since come to light."