It seems like Sean 'Diddy' Combs already knew that one day he would be in jeopardy due to his wild parties. Recently, a throwback video of the disgraced music mogul caught viewers' attention. In an interview clip from 1999, Combs can be seen candidly talking about his infamous parties, also known as 'freak offs,' and predicted his future arrest. 25 years later, on September 16, 2024, Combs actually got arrested by the police authorities in New York on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

During the 1999 interview with Entertainment Tonight, an interviewer told Combs, "Your parties are the hottest ticket around." In his response, the Bad Boys Entertainment founder said, "You're going to hear about my parties; they're going to be shutting' 'em down. They're gonna probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just ‘cause we wanna have a good time. They won't even give me a permit for the parties, man. They don't want me to throw the parties nomore. We ain't gonna stop. We're gonna keep on having fun bringing people together from all walks of life."

In the same interview, Combs shed light on his legendary gatherings and stated that his goal was to help people to broaden their horizons. "Whenever you bring up a different element into people's environment, things that broaden people's horizons, people get intimidated. There are a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it, and it isn't anything but breaking down racial barriers, breaking down generational barriers, and people from all walks of life," Combs explained. Later on, the interviewer asked the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker how he felt about being the host of the hottest parties in the town. "It doesn't make me feel in any way special. It doesn't make me feel like a bigger person. It just makes me feel like I know how to throw a party," Combs told the media publication.

Combs' legal troubles began when his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura filed a lawsuit against him in late 2023. Then, Ventura accused Combs of violently abusing and raping her. However, the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount just a day after it was filed. Since then, many women have filed lawsuits against Combs, accusing him of sexual assault. On the other hand, when we talk about Combs, he has denied all the allegations pressed against him.

Combs' controversial past with Ventura became a topic of discussion among fans in 2024 when a leaked CCTV video showed Combs kicking his former partner as she lay on a hotel hallway floor. Shortly afterward, Combs issued an apology for his behavior. "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now," Combs said, according to BBC. At the time of writing, Combs is awaiting trial, which is set to begin on May 5, 2025. In a statement issued to the media outlet, Combs' lawyer said, "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."