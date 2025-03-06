Ellen DeGeneres creepily checks out Julia Roberts' legs in awkward TV moment: "Did you shave..."

Ellen DeGeneres is known for catching celebrities off guard, and Julia Roberts found herself in a hilariously awkward live TV moment

Julia Roberts has always been a Hollywood icon; known for her beauty and brains. Her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on May 10, 2022, was no exception, as she had the audience in stitches while discussing something most wouldn’t expect—her age, which surprisingly led to whether she had shaved or not. The conversation began when DeGeneres playfully asked, "Hey, do you get that you are 51?" to which Roberts responded, "I do." However, she quickly pointed out her frustration with the way some media outlets reported her age. With a wry smile, she quipped, "I don’t like when they front-load your age for you." She then explained how a magazine had incorrectly labeled her as 51 when she was actually still 50 at the time, joking, "That is not truth in advertising."

She further added, "I would rather they say, 'Julia Roberts who hasn't shaved her legs in a week.' At least that gives you some sort of interesting information." What she didn’t expect, however, was that her remark would prompt an impromptu inspection—courtesy of DeGeneres—leading to a hilarious moment neither of them saw coming. DeGeneres, never one to shy away from an amusing observation, playfully asked, "Did you shave today?" and Roberts responded, "Not today, but Yesterday!"

Ellen leaned in, lightly touched her leg, and confirmed, "It's like a little 5 'o clock shadow you have going on, it's very sexy" leaving both the actress and the audience in stitches. "Why can't we have 5 'o clock shadow", asked Ellen, Roberts quipped, "Who says we can't." The exchange quickly went viral, making it yet another epic episode of awkward celebrity moments on Ellen. This segment also had fans reminiscing about another iconic moment from Robert's career, where she accidentally flashed her unshaven armpits at the 1999 'Notting Hill' premiere.

English actor Hugh Grant and American actor Julia Roberts attend the UK film premiere of Roger Michell's 'Notting Hill', London, April 1999. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

In an interview, Roberts opened up about the incident and mentioned, "The picture is vivid in my mind actually, from that, from that moment. It wasn’t…ya know…I think I just hadn’t really calculated my, my sleeve length and the waving, and how those two things would go together and reveal personal things about me…so it wasn’t so much a statement as it’s just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet, for myself," as reported by JustJared.

This candid moment sparked conversations about women's choices. According to research in 2016, reported in Vogue, one out of four women below 25 stopped shaving their legs. Following her premiere appearance, many celebrities have also embraced their natural body hair, prompting self-acceptance. As per People, celebrities like Madonna and Miley Cyrus have openly showcased their body hair in public. The video comes to a full circle when DeGeneres continued the banter about her shaved legs and said, "It's adorable still!" to which Roberts replied, "Because I'm 51!" Roberts, who recently celebrated her 56th birthday in October 2023, was spotted in LA attending a charity gala on Feb 15, 2024. She wore a chic black gown paired with minimal jewelry, showcasing her timeless elegance. The actress will soon be seen on screen with her upcoming project, 'Kill Your Darlings', according to The Hollywood Reporter.