Dakota Johnson put Ellen on the spot in one of the most awkward moments in talk show history

Dakota Johnson's awkward interaction with Ellen DeGeneres had a 'catastrophic' impact on the latter's career

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' alum Dakota Johnson's words heavily impacted Ellen DeGeneres' career! While appearing in a 2019 episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Johnson was seen promoting her new movie 'The Peanut Butter Falcon.' During the interaction, DeGeneres asked Johnson about her recent 30th birthday. The host asked, "How was the party? I wasn't invited."

Johnson shut down DeGeneres' assumption and said, "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited. Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you. But I didn't even know you wanted to be invited." At that point, Johnson revealed that she sent an invitation to DeGeneres for her birthday party this time and DeGeneres didn't attend her party.

Johnson was even ready to prove that she wasn't lying. "Ask everybody, ask Jonathan, your producer," Johnson continued. A stunned Ellen didn't have anything to say but her producer stated that she was out of town. As per Yahoo, the comedian shared, “Oh yeah, I had that thing." The entire interview went smoothly except for one moment when Johnson stated that Tig Notaro was her favorite comedian. DeGeneres wasn't too happy with Johnson's answer and even showcased a fake offended reaction. After the episode was released, fans went into a frenzy watching the odd interaction between Johnson and DeGeneres.

In the comments section of YouTube, one social media user wrote, "The best thing about this video is that Dakota is not even being snarky or rude with her answers. She's literally just answering the questions naturally like anyone else." Another user went on to say, "Ellen tried playing it off as a joke but Dakota persisted. Respect." Followed by a third user who chimed in, "The only celebrity who embarrassed Ellen instead of Ellen embarrassing her." One user quipped, "Narcissists don't like it when you call them out." A user commented, "Dakota really destroyed this woman’s whole life with kindness. Such an icon."

In 2020, DeGeneres was accused of fostering a toxic work environment. During one of the episodes of her talk show, DeGeneres mentioned in her monologue that "we have made the necessary changes" and promised everyone "a new chapter" of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' Despite all the efforts, DeGeneres couldn't save her show and it aired its final episode in May 2022. Since then, DeGeneres hasn't made any comment on her awkward interview with Johnson but the latter has addressed the matter in public. While having a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Johnson talked about the viral moment from her infamous interview with DeGeneres. "I’m not aware of them. I don't know why these things happen, and then, like, a year later, somebody is asking me about it. So to me, it’s just f***ing bizarre.” she shared at the time.