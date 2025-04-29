Carrie Ann Inaba had the sweetest note for this ‘DWTS’ champ-turned-guest judge: 'I hope he...'

Carrie Ann Inaba passed on a heartfelt note to a ‘DWTS’ guest judge during the live show, and trust me, it will touch your heart

'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba is finally spilling the beans on the secret note she gave to guest judge Mark Ballas! In an October 2024 episode of 'Dancing with the Stars', titled 'Dedication Night', Inaba shared a special moment with pro dancer and three-time Mirrorball champion Ballas. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Inaba shed light on that moment, saying, "Mark Ballas was a phenomenal guest judge. I hope he comes back again and again! I loved his demonstration of technique, and I scribbled him a little note during the show that read, 'Len would be very proud of you.'"

For those wondering, let us share with you, Inaba referred to the legendary 'DWTS' judge Len Goodman in her note to Ballas. Len Goodman had been a judge on the beloved reality show 'Dancing with the Stars' since its debut in 2005. Over the years, he was absent for only two seasons—Season 12 and Season 29. Sadly, Goodman passed away from bone cancer on April 22, 2023, just three days before what would have been his 79th birthday. He was 78.

Ballas and Goodman's working relationship went beyond 'DWTS.' Back in the day, Ballas used to work with Goodman as a junior professional dancer along with then-dance partner Julianne Hough, who is now a 'DWTS' co-host. When Ballas returned to the previous season of 'DWTS' as one of the pros, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the head judge, Goodman. For the unversed, Ballas performed a Viennese waltz routine which was set to 'Moon River'.

Speaking of her message, Inaba further added, "I think Mark was touched. He asked to keep the note, which in turn touched me. Now, I wish I had written it with better penmanship." During the same interview, Inaba also stated that Ballas "was really fantastic" as a judge. Inaba continued, "I also had the opportunity to meet his baby, and it made me think how very special it is to be a part of this DWTS family. It’s always been a multigenerational show, with our fans watching it with their parents and grandparents. And now, our dancers have families of their own, and the DWTS family continues to grow in beautiful ways."

It appears Ballas had a great time being a judge on 'DWTS,' as evident by his Instagram post expressing his gratitude. "It was an honor to be at the judges table last night. After 20 seasons as a competitor, I feel like I’ve done it all, but somehow this little ballroom dancing show we all love still had a new experience up its sleeve for me. I thoroughly enjoyed watching all the dancing & I truly hope I gave the couples some tips to take with them as they move into the next phase of the competition," Ballas wrote on Instagram.

Ballas added, "I want to thank Conrad Green, @deena_katz + everyone @dancingwiththestars for giving me this opportunity & trusting me with the responsibility. Thank you @derekhough @carrieanninaba + @brunotonioliofficial for making me feel welcome, it was a pleasure to sit behind the judges table with you all. & lastly THANK YOU to the fans for the kind words, love + support. It truly means so much & I’ll never take it for granted. I appreciate you all. Till next time."