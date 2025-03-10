Conan O'Brien caught off guard as Aubrey Plaza rips part of her dress in bizarre TV moment: "Stop doing…"

Talk show gifts just got weirder—Aubrey Plaza surprised Conan O’Brien by ripping her dress and offering him a strange present

Aubrey Plaza was in the mood for goofy gifts when she appeared on 'Conan on TBS' in 2013 it seems! The 'Parks and Recreation' actress displayed her 'weird' side to host Conan O'Brien by ripping apart a 'bead' out of her white sequined dress. She couldn't stop fidgeting with her immaculate outfit while trying to settle down. "You look stunning. You really do, you look gorgeous. Beautiful dress," O'Brien complimented while Plaza twirled the top portion of her sleeveless dress. "Stop doing that," the late-night host laughed nervously yet looked uneasy. "One tiny pea from my dress," the 'Megalopolis' actress then picked a bead and gave it to O'Brien. "Oh, a little bead came off. Look at that," the host joked enjoying her bizarre antics.

"Rip another one off for Andy. I think it's the least you can do," he continued in jest referring to Andy Richter, who was sitting beside Plaza. Without a second thought, she pulled another bead from her dress and gave it to Richter, surprising O'Brien. He obviously misjudged Plaza's erratic moods. "It's white chocolate. Fantastic," the television host mocked. "Good thing it's air-conditioned," he added. Plaza rolled her eyes in response to his sarcastic remarks, to the amusement of the audience. On the other hand, Richter also joined in the 'leg pulling'. "I'm putting that in my pocket. I'm gonna save that and later I'm gonna be like, why is there a baby tooth in my pocket?" he said as the live crowd regaled the moment. "You are a weird man," O'Brien cut in.

Aubrey Plaza celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Taylor Hill)

However, Plaza did not stop there. She startled the two TV personalities with her slapstick sense of humor, "My mother has all my baby teeth in her underwear drawer," she blurted. O'Brien was taken aback by the sudden awkward confession, "That's a shocking discovery. What were you doing going into your mom's underwear drawer?" he inquired with a shocked face. Plaza declined to comment and shrugged her shoulders saying that this wasn't supposed to be part of the interview. "This is not part of the interview suddenly.

Suddenly I've gone off limits," O'Brien called her out. However, fans loved her absurd humor, and the video has since garnered over 2 million views.

"She is the most confident awkward person I ever saw. Her humor is so unconventional but so effective," a viewer gushed. "She's either the hottest weird person or the weirdest hot person, I've ever seen in my life," a fan agreed. "I absolutely love how she just rips another bead off without a second of hesitation lmao," an online user remarked. "She's just comfortable with Coco, that's why Coco is the best talk show host," a netizen praised Plaza's chemistry with O'Brien.

In 2016, she told O'Brien that she may have become an awkward adult because she was a stiff child who never expressed her feelings in public. Plaza revealed that the epiphany occurred when she was put through a tough song and dance routine while practicing for the 'Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates' film. O'Brien went on to praise her skill, stating that she is among the few artists who would stop at nothing to simply make people laugh.