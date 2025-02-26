Aubrey Plaza seemed like a completely different person when Howard Stern interviewed her

"She just didn't vibe with Howard, the show, or anything. She was not good at all, and he loathed how it all turned out," an insider said.

Aubrey Plaza is renowned for her witty demeanor and engaging interviews and has been dubbed one of the most likable guests on talk shows. However, when 'The White Lotus,' actress appeared on radio host Howard Stern's show in September 2024, her solemn behavior quickly overshadowed his excitement for the interview. As per The Things, the seasoned host wanted to discuss her role in 'Megalopolis,' directed by Francis Ford Coppola, but Plaza wasn't in the mood to reveal anything. Stern candidly asked Plaza whether she was 'offended' by having to go through a grueling audition process to get a part in Coppola's upcoming film. The remark backfired, leaving the 'Agatha All Along' actress irritated.

She cussed with an annoyed expression on her face and said, "F*** no. I mean with him? No," Plaza continued to explain that she was shooting for the famed HBO series when Coppola's team reached out to her for the audition. "They wanted me to do a chemistry read," she said. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions at that time, the 'Dirty Grandpa' actress couldn't attend an in-person audition, so she had to do a Zoom call instead with the legendary filmmaker. Additionally, Plaza disclosed that Coppola had put forth a professional condition before giving her the role.

Aubrey Plaza at SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' on September 11, 2024, in NYC.(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Noam Galai)

He wanted her to read and understand the script before committing because he was looking for someone who could bring his vision to life onscreen. "It was kind of one of those things where it's like you say no, and then maybe they want you more kind of thing." Additionally, she acknowledged that the director personally emailed her the screenplay and only addressed her by her character name throughout the filming process. While fans enjoyed her honest conversation they complained that Plaza was missing her usual witty charm. "I think this is the first time I have ever seen her serious in an interview," a viewer wrote in the comments section of the YouTube video.

"I'm surprised she didn't go full goof in this interview, it is Howard after all, she is very well-behaved here surprisingly, lol," another surprised fan said. "Howard pulling teeth on this one," an internet user complimented Stern's composure. "She’s weird. And not in a cutesy way," a netizen protested. According to the Daily Mail, Stern found it extremely difficult to get past her icy demeanor; he grew frustrated and even accused her of turning up late. Plaza cussed again and curtly cut him off saying, she had to "crutch her old a**' in" after sustaining a ligament tear. "Is that why you're upset?" Stern prodded. "What's going on with you? What are you upset about? Something's going on with you, talk to me."

But Plaza didn't budge and continued with a less enthusiastic vibe about getting a stroke at twenty and detailing her other professional work. "She just didn't vibe with Howard, the show, or anything. It was just a complete disaster. The chances of Aubrey ever returning to the show are worse than slim and none," a source told Daily Mail. "She was not good at all, and he loathed how it all turned out," the insider explained. "Howard was beyond excited to talk to Aubrey and it just didn't work out, she didn't answer anything and it was like pulling teeth," the source concluded.

Fans labeled their tense exchange as one of the top 5 worst interviews of all time, "I can’t remember a worse interviewee… complete bore and no energy. Should’ve cut it short. I am willing to wager she is never back," a Reddit user complained. "He started it off on a negative by saying she was late. And she's like yeah I had trouble getting here on crutches... All downhill from there," another fan noted. Viewers agreed that Plaza appeared pissed throughout their interview.