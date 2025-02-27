Aubrey Plaza mocks her team after having a wardrobe mishap in old clip: "Sorry, I'm wearing a napkin"

Aubrey Plaza has insisted that she is an introvert but her crackling sense of humor during solo interviews and red carpet appearances offers a unique glimpse into the other side of her personality. In 2013 she gave a wisecrack response to an uncomfortable situation while being interviewed by Krista Smith for Vanity Fair. Plaza wore a chess print crop top and a revealing short skirt that left her squirming in the seat. The long-legged beauty seemed visibly embarrassed by the wardrobe malfunction and kept pulling her skirt throughout the interaction. At one point, she adjusted her outfit looked straight at the camera, and joked, "Sorry, I'm wearing a napkin."

As per The Things, 'The White Lotus' actress carried on with the interview without any more interruptions, despite her discomfort. Although she did use the 'napkin' comment to express her dissatisfaction with her styling team. However, fans enjoyed her weird comment and praised her ability to keep cool, "I died when she said "Sorry I'm wearing a napkin" I love her so much," a viewer gushed. "Thank you for... showing us your legs". I couldn't have said it better," another fan mocked. "She's clever, witty, non-apologetic. She does what she does with no compromise. No quarter asked no quarter given. Says it like it is and does not beat around the bush. Overall, that is a pretty cool woman," an online user gushed.

"Very few people can actually interview Aubrey Plaza properly. Conan O'Brien is one of those very few. He just lets Aubrey roll with it and indulges her "crazy", whereas most interviewers end up trying to control her because they simply lack the talent to keep up with Aubrey," a netizen remarked observing comedian O'Brien touched her weird sense of madness more. During the segment, the 'Parks & Recreation' star confessed that she got nervous before interviews, “I’m just as insecure as anybody, and I’m probably way more shy than people think. You can see all the colors of my psychological state on display in any of these [TV] interviews,” she said adding. “It’s a struggle for me every time."

However, the 'Megalopolis' actress couldn't keep a straight face while attending the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023. As per Hello Magazine, Plaza was dressed in a bronze Michael Kors cutout sequin dress that featured a thigh-high slit with cross-body straps that barely covered her upper torso leaving her toned midriff bare. Lo and behold during the award function she faced a major nip slip while gracing the stage to accept the Best Ensemble in a Drama Series with her cast mates. Plaza was saved just in time by her co-star Jon Gries who whispered in her ears to correct the underboob wardrobe disaster.

According to the Independent, the 'My Old Ass' actress was visibly left fuming on stage and fans noticed it. A fashion critic page blamed her stylist Jessica Paster for the ill-fitting and tagged her on an Instagram post displaying the dress. “The straps could be better adjusted, but I love the color, and hair and makeup look amazing," a fan criticized under the post. “The color and shimmer are gorgeous but the very large cutout design looks awkward, unflattering, and a bit try-hard," a fan pointed out. However, Paster laid their theories to rest by defending her choice and revealing that they had done several fittings prior to the actual event, “Did seven fittings…for real,” she replied under the post. “I wanted underboob,” she added with a heart-eye emoji.