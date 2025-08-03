Booted from TLC for past scandals, ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star lands major role in Netflix show ‘División Palermo’

Alina Kozhevnikova was fired from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ over resurfaced racist posts

A fired '90 Day Fiancé' cast member just secured a role in a Netflix series. In recent years, several cast members of '90 Day Fiancé' have been fired from the TLC reality program due to various reasons, including controversial behavior, scandals, and more. Then, the network decided to remove the members who broke certain rules or faced backlash from the fans. Back in the day, Lisa Hamme was fired from the show after unedited footage of her using a racial slur surfaced online. On the other hand, Geoffrey Paschel was axed after he faced serious domestic violence and kidnapping charges; meanwhile, Alina Kozhevnikova was booted due to resurfaced past racist social media posts.

Now, Kozhevnikova is ready to make her comeback with the Netflix show 'División Palermo'. On July 27, 2025, Kozhevnikova took to her Instagram page and shared a series of pictures from the set of 'División Palermo'. Kozhevnikova simply captioned the post, "What an incredible experience filming for División Palermo on Netflix! 💙🧡💙🧡Having watched the new season, I highly recommend it! Trust me, you won't regret it 😁 #divisionpalermo #chenetflix #netflix."

Shortly afterward, the fans bombarded the comments section of the post with several messages. One social media user wrote, "Can’t wait to see you on Netflix, that’s so cool!" Followed by a second user who penned, "When I saw you, I screamed!!! What a genius in the series of the moment! I congratulate you! ❤️." Another netizen remarked, "You're amazing, I love seeing you in the series 😍 ❤️." A user quipped, "The best one, the queen!!! 👏👏👏👏 I want to see."

For the unversed, let us share with you that Kozhevnikova was fired from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' after her racially offensive social media posts resurfaced. In these posts, Kozhevnikova used the N-word, and she even mocked other cultures, which drew heavy backlash from the viewers of the show. At that point, TLC issued an official statement, confirming that Kozhevnikova will not be a part of the famous franchise moving forward. According to US Weekly, the statement read, "TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements. She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Before these racist posts emerged online, Kozhevnikova was one of the fan-favorites. Kozhevnikova has diastrophic dysplasia, which is a rare form of dwarfism. Due to her condition, Kozhevnikova can't stand or walk for long periods, and she often relies on a wheelchair for mobility. During her time on the show '90 Day Fiancé', Kozhevnikova was seen navigating through her relationship with her partner Caleb Greenwood, who didn't seem quite interested in dating her after meeting her in person, even though they had known each other since they were teenagers. Eventually, Kozhevnikova and Greenwood amicably parted ways on the show, but their journey was cut short after Kozhevnikova's firing.