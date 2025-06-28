Want to win ‘American Idol’? Fans say the trick is weirdly simple — and yes, it actually works

"No deep cuts for song choice," said a fan while suggesting tips to win 'American Idol'

From Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood, 'American Idol' has produced winners who became major forces in the music industry. Every season, countless rookie singers give it their all to win, but only one walks away with the crown. Though winning isn’t easy, fans are buzzing with theories, and some believe they’ve cracked the ‘American Idol’ code.

(L-R) Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan attend the premiere event for 'American Idol' hosted by ABC in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff)

The discussion unfolded after a vocalist and lifelong ‘American Idol’ fan asked Reddit for tips on how to win. Comments poured in, including one that said, "Be male, be country, be good-looking…this on top of being a really talented musician…guaranteed top 5…" While another commented, "Have Simon Cowell judge you and be able to sing multiple genres well. Doesn’t hurt if you can seriously belt a high note at the end."

Another shared, "Be original. Try to enjoy your time. Try to stretch out past people’s expectations once every 3 or 4 performances (through song choice, or staging, or a different part of your voice, but don’t try to switch up more than one of these in a single performance). And try to not drastically change your look too quickly unless you are down to the top 10 and a makeover makes sense for the performance and isn’t permanent. The audience wants to feel like they know you to some extent, but also that you can still surprise them and grow while staying true to yourself. Chase that dream, and we’ll be rooting for you here!"

Meanwhile, a fan commented, "Song choice is key. Choose popular songs that people know and love, and make them your own." Another remarked, "Have a voice that is recognizably you, but don't get stuck singing in a gimmick like a constant growl or excessive runs. No deep cuts for song choice. HAVE AN ENTERTAINING STAGE PRESENCE. Thank the audience just as much as you thank the judges. It's not about having a sob story. It's about inspiring people with your story." Meanwhile, Judge Lionel Richie also shared his opinion on winning the show, saying, "It's not about winning American Idol; it's about being on it somewhere around the top 20. From that point on, you have a shot at a career that’s unbelievable," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick agreed, noting the real difference is what contestants do after the show. She said, "The show’s a springboard, but you still have to get in the water and swim. I think there are people who want it.” Wolflick further talked about Gabby Barrett as a standout example of post-'American Idol' success, noting her third-place finish in 2018 and rise to country music fame. "She was [always] going to hustle. She worked her butt off. And American Idol, we gave her that springboard, and the sky was the limit for her," Wolflick says

Executive producer Wylleen May explained the real test begins once contestants reach the top 10 saying, "They're provided with all these fabulous record producers to work with to determine and target that initial album, which is so important to making a name for them in the marketplace. She continued, "Idol opens the door. They have to be willing to do the work and walk through it." Host Ryan Seacrest acknowledges that while talent matters, success can also hinge on luck and timing, as he said, "There is a bit of ‘magic and some timing’ that decides who breaks out and who doesn't."