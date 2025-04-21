Turns out, Katy Perry’s exit from ‘American Idol’ might’ve had nothing to do with new projects

Beyond her powerful voice and equally insightful remarks, Katy Perry's fashion choices also became the hot topic of discussion on 'American Idol'. The 'Roar' singer, who bid farewell to the judging duties on the show after seven glorious years, is known for her quirky and out-of-the-box fashion choices. However, if rumors are to be believed, Perry was likely not satisfied with her outfits on 'American Idol'. As revealed by a stylist, the singer was quite annoyed by the dresses producers made her wear, and that could be the contributing factor for her decision to leave the show.

Katy Perry attends the 'American Idol' 20th Anniversary Celebration at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Momodu Mansaray)

Following 'American Idol' Season 22, Perry surprisingly announced her departure to focus on other projects, including releasing new music, as per People. However, stylist Amanda Sanders suggested her Season 22 outfits may reflect a "loss of control" in her final days on the show. For context, Sanders is an NYC-based fashion consultant and personal shopper, known for her work on TV shows like 'The Chris Rock Show' and 'The Real Housewives of New York City,' with appearances on the 'Today Show' and Bravo’s 'Love Broker,' as per AmandaSanders.com.

Sanders told The Sun that Perry’s looks in her last seasons were not flattering and likely not her choices, hinting that the 'Idol' team may be dressing her differently now that she's leaving. Sanders also criticized Perry's wardrobe choices, suggesting her outfits don't align with her usual vibrant style. "These dresses look lumpy, and some are not properly tailored," Sanders said while adding bluntly, "Several dresses look so awful." She claimed the wardrobe doesn't reflect Perry's personality, saying, "These clothes are not natural to Katy, which would frustrate her. We also see her body language changing on set because of it."

Referencing a yellow dress Perry wore in Season 22, Sanders added, "Katy is gorgeous and fun, and all her clothes are usually so flattering, whereas this is contrived." As for the reason behind the shift in style, Sanders speculated that it's intentional on the part of the show’s stylists. "The Idol team might be dressing Katy a certain way just for the last series," she said. "Katy looks how they want her to before she leaves, and is a little more what the producers want. Katy probably has less creative control now that she is finishing her time there." She also noted that Perry sometimes appears visibly unhappy, saying, "Katy occasionally appears annoyed," while suggesting that her discomfort could partially come from what she's being made to wear.

Sanders further pointed fingers at Perry's outfits, saying they resemble '90s pop star looks like Christina Aguilera's and don't flatter her figure. "The outfits are not right for Katy's body type or shape," Sanders said. "I do not think the colors or the patterns are correct." She called specific pink and brown outfits "so awful" and added, "The others that are pale and white, or the cream dress with the black section, are all wrong." Referring to a pale yellow look, Sanders remarked, "It’s something Christina Aguilera would have worn in the '90s." She concluded, "Katy is so beautiful, so this is a shame," noting that Perry's wardrobe feels "like she is wearing a costume rather than clothes on 'American Idol.'"