We're excited for 'Mufasa', but the changes to the original have us concerned

While the idea for a 'Lion King' prequel seems great, Disney might have changed the entire way we look at this one character

I was really excited when Disney announced 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. Who wouldn’t want to see the origin story of one of Disney’s most beloved characters? Mufasa was everything a king should be, wise, strong, and kind. But while the idea of a prequel sure sounds nostalgic, the changes hinted at in the trailers have me feeling a little uneasy.

The upcoming movie is set to dive deep into Mufasa’s past and explain how he rose from being an orphan to the King of the Pride Lands. However, in doing so, it’s also reshaping the dynamics between Mufasa and Scar, revealing they’re not actually brothers. Why Disney? This twist changes everything we thought we knew about their rivalry, and not necessarily for the better.

Scar was always the villain in the original 'Lion King'

For as long as I can remember, Mufasa’s story was rooted in his royal lineage. He came from a line of kings destined to rule and protect the Pride Lands, while Scar, originally Taka, was the “spare.” However, 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is turning this origin story on its head. In this version, Taka is the rightful heir to the throne. Scar rescues a young, orphaned Mufasa and brings him into the family, showing a side of Scar we’ve never seen before. The original 'Lion King' painted Scar as a bitter, jealous sibling who would stop at nothing to take the throne.

At first glance, this change might seem like an interesting way to flesh out Scar’s backstory. But when you consider the franchise as a whole, it raises some serious questions. Mufasa eventually becomes king, meaning the Pride Lands choose an outsider with no royal blood over Scar, the rightful heir. If Scar was supposed to be king, then Mufasa’s rise to power isn’t as clean-cut as we believed. Sure, Mufasa is still the noble, charismatic leader we love, but does that make Scar’s anger more justified? Was Scar evil from the start, or did Mufasa’s ascension push him over the edge? These are questions the prequel needs to answer carefully. Otherwise, it risks making Scar the more sympathetic character, which feels like a betrayal to fans of the original story.

What this change in Scar's backstory means for 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

Disney seems to have a growing obsession with giving classic villains tragic or redeemable backstories, and Scar is the latest to get this treatment. While this approach worked for characters like Maleficent, it feels unnecessary here. Scar’s role in 'The Lion King' was clear from the start, he was driven by greed, jealousy, and a thirst for power. He didn’t need a deeper reason for his villainy, it just was.

By reframing Scar’s motivations, the emotional weight of Mufasa’s death is reduced. In the original, Scar’s betrayal was a shocking, heartbreaking moment that cemented him as one of Disney’s most ruthless villains. Now, with Scar’s tragic backstory, his actions might feel less evil and more understandable. And honestly? That bothers me. Not every villain needs to be sympathetic. Sometimes, it’s okay for a character to be bad simply because they are.

This shift in Scar’s story also risks damaging the legacy of 'The Lion King'. If audiences walk away sympathizing with Scar, it changes the entire dynamic of the original film. Instead of a tale of good versus evil, we’re left questioning whether Mufasa really deserved to be king at all. It’s a bold choice for Disney, but one that could alienate fans who loved the simplicity of the original story.