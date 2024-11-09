'Mufasa: The Lion King' final trailer teases one OG story we've all been waiting for

With only a month left for the release of 'Mufasa: The Lion King', the final trailer dropped at the perfect time for us eager fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: At Disney's D23 Expo in Brazil, fans got a sneak peek at the final trailer for 'Mufasa: The Lion King', the latest addition to the Lion King story. The film promises to explore Mufasa's journey from a young orphan to the beloved king of the Pride Lands, adding a fresh twist to the classic tale. Framed as a story told by Rafiki to Simba’s daughter Kiara, the movie teases both new characters and familiar faces that bring new depth to the Lion King legacy.

This unique prequel and sequel combination dives deeper into Mufasa’s early life, highlighting the challenges that shaped him. With stunning visuals and a powerful voice cast, Mufasa looks set to charm both old fans and newcomers.

Who are the voices behind 'Mufasa: The Lion King'?

A still from 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (Disney)

The cast of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' features both returning favorites and new voices that bring a fresh energy to the story. Beyoncé reprises her role as Nala, Simba’s childhood friend and later his partner, adding her iconic voice to the character once again. Known for her powerful singing career and roles in movies like Dreamgirls, Beyoncé will be joined by her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who will make her film debut as Kiara. While Blue Ivy has appeared in her mother’s documentaries, Mufasa marks her first official acting role.

Aaron Pierre takes on the role of young Mufasa, bringing his experience from films like Old and Brother, as well as his theater work in 'Othello' and 'King Hedley II'. Donald Glover, who starred in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Guava Island', returns as Simba, while Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner once again lend their comedic flair as Pumbaa and Timon. John Kani is back as the wise Rafiki, with a larger role narrating Mufasa's story.

Some new faces in the Pride Lands include Kelvin Harrison Jr., who replaces Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar. Known for his role as B.B. King in Elvis, Harrison Jr. brings depth to the character. Tiffany Boone, known for Hamilton and Midnight Sky, joins as Sarabi, Simba’s mother. This blend of seasoned stars and fresh talent creates a cast that appeals across generations, keeping the movie grounded in familiar voices while introducing some exciting new ones.

What can we expect from 'Mufasa: The Lion King'?

A still from 'Mufasa: The Lion King' (Disney)

Fans will have to wait just a little longer, as 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is set to hit theaters on December 20. This special release will feature original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, known for his music in Hamilton, Moana, Encanto, In the Heights, and The Little Mermaid, perfect for the holiday season. Miranda's lyrical genius will be taking on a big challenge, following in the footsteps of Elton John and Tim Rice, who created timeless hits like 'Circle of Life' and 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' for the original Lion King. The songs in Mufasa are set to capture the same emotional depth and storytelling magic, reassuring fans that the soundtrack is in great hands.

This prequel has a legacy to uphold. The original 'Lion King' has been cherished by fans since the 90s, and the recent live-action remake managed to carry forward the powerful messages of family, friendship, and resilience. Now, this new chapter takes on the role of filling in the backstory, revealing what led Mufasa to become the wise and noble king we know. With a cast, director, and creative team who are fully committed to honoring this story, 'Mufasa: The Lion King' looks to be another unforgettable Disney adventure.

'Mufasa: The Lion King' trailer

'Mufasa: The Lion King' is set to hit theatres on December 20