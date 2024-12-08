The Disney Delusion: Why everyone, except Disney, saw the Snow White reboot disaster coming

Disney’s 'Snow White' is at the center of controversies that are not going to die anytime soon

This is not the first time Disney has received backlash for its remakes and reboots; however, stars for the upcoming reboot of the classic 'Snow White' are specifically not shining brightly as the classical reimagining continues to grab headlines for all the wrong reasons. Directed by Marc Webb, the reimagining of 1937's classic hit has been receiving major flak, and the reason behind it is not singular.

Fans and critics have openly shared their disdain over Disney’s live-action remakes, often labeled as cash grabs and nostalgia bait, which is exactly what is transpiring with 'Snow White'. From the moment 'Snow White' was greenlit, a slew of controversies has hounded it, which does not seem likely to die down soon, even as the release date inches closer.

The casting of 'Snow White' generated major criticism

Rachel Zegler will take on the iconic titular role in 'Snow White' (Disney)

The casting of Snow White received major flak, and the reason behind it is tied to Rachel Zegler. Zegler's ethnicity as a Latina American posed a major roadblock, with many arguing that she does not pass as the traditional Disney princess.

As 'Snow White' is one of the fairest princesses, netizens claimed that Zegler was not pale enough to portray the beloved character. Addressing the controversy, Zegler shared her thoughts and expressed pride in playing a Latina princess during a conversation with Variety. Zegler said, "You don’t normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries."

Rachel Zegler's controversial remarks land 'Snow White' in hot water

Rachel Zegler in a still from 'Snow White' (Disney)

Zegler continued to face backlash for 'Snow White', and this time it was for her comments criticizing aspects of the original film and making it clear that the remake would include modern changes to reflect contemporary outlooks.

Zegler discussed updates to the new 'Snow White' during a conversation with Variety, highlighting that the story has been updated for modern times. She explained that Snow White would no longer be saved by a prince or focused on true love but would instead aspire to become the leader she believes she can be.

While the intentions behind Zegler's remarks may have been noble, Internet critics did not take them well. The actress was quickly accused of disrespecting the animated classic, with many labeling her a "PR disaster". Additionally, Zegler's recent controversial remarks about Donald Trump’s election win have made her the butt of jokes, with some rallying to remove her from the movie altogether, stating the case is similar to Gina Carano’s fallout with Disney.

Absence of dwarf actors in 'Snow White' raises eyebrows

Rachel Zegler as Snow White surrounded by seven CGI dwarfs (Disney)

One of the most valid criticisms Snow White is receiving is for the lack of dwarf actors in the movie. If you have watched the classic, titled 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', you must be aware of how essential the dwarfs are in Snow White's journey, as they not only guide her, but also support her no matter what. However, the latest movie has decided to take a different approach, which undoubtedly will impact the endearing bond.

The 2024 'Snow White' features only one dwarf actor, with the remaining six dwarfs played by non-dwarf actors rendered by CGI effects. The casting choice garnered immense controversy, which further intensified when 'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage criticized the remake as a "backward story" for still telling the original tale. During an appearance on Marc Maron’s 'WTF' podcast, Dinklage stated that he was "a little taken aback" when Disney was proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White but was still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Dinklage's comments led some actors to voice concerns, with actress Katrina Kemp calling it a missed opportunity to cast more dwarf actors in substantial roles.

'Snow White' will makes its grand debut on big screens on Friday, March 21, 2025