'Welcome to Plathville' star Moriah Plath’s cryptic social media post hints at career change

The upcoming Season 7 of 'Welcome to Plathville' is expected to follow Moriah Plath's mysterious return to social media, suggesting that her relationship with Matthew Craven may be facing difficulties.

'Welcome to Plathville' watchers weren't surprised when Moriah recently deleted all of her social media posts, as she has always appeared to value her privacy. Her return to the internet has left fans puzzled, but given her love for drama and her need for solitude, her social media cleanse wasn’t entirely unexpected.

'Welcome to Plathville's Moriah Plath archived her Instagram account

Although Moriah hasn't posted much on Instagram in the past year or two, she continued to share regularly until 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 6 wrapped up in 2024. Since social media is the one platform where she can share anything she wants about her music career, Moriah has always been active on it.

Moriah remained silent on social media following the Season 6 finale, which brought her ex-boyfriend Matthew back into the spotlight and revealed to her family that she was seeing her ex once more. Matthew openly disagreed with the Plaths, and he later attempted to accuse them of disclosing private information about his little child to the media without his consent. Being torn between her lover and her family, Moriah appeared too distraught to continue using the internet and endure the criticism.

Moriah Plath’s on-and-off relationship with Matthew Craven is under fire

Although there wasn't much direct discussion about Matthew in the Season 6 finale, the Plath family was still unhappy with Moriah's choice of actions. Since Matthew had never been fond of the Plaths and had voiced his disapproval of how they treated Moriah, it became evident that nothing could be fixed when Moriah's boyfriend started publicly criticizing the family and accusing them of challenging conduct. A lot of viewers who have studied Matthew also don't care much for Moriah's erratic lover.

Moriah Plath’s return to social media hints new turn in life events

Moriah made a comeback to Instagram after a period of social media absence, showcasing her black hair and highlighting the possibility that she is more distant from her family than ever. Moriah revealed that she plans to write an uplifting song while sharing a video featuring some new lyrics.

Although Moriah gave the impression that the song was for her fans, it is obvious that the TLC star was writing for herself as well. As a result, many people are left wondering whether the song is more about the Plaths as a whole or whether anything happened between her and Matthew.