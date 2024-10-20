Welcome to Plathville's Moriah Plath seems to have learned nothing as she gets back with ex Matthew Craven

'Welcome to Plathville' star Moriah Plath has reunited with her problematic ex, Matthew Craven

TAMPA, FLORIDA: Moriah Plath, star of 'Welcome to Plathville', has remained tight-lipped about her past relationships. However, her tumultuous current romance with Matthew Craven is marked by an intriguing storyline that involves family conflict. After revealing her first boyfriend, Max Kallschmidt, on-air created significant issues in their relationship, Moriah has become more reserved about her romantic life compared to her older brothers, Micah Plath and Ethan Plath, who have both been candid about their relationships on the program.

Rather than focusing on her romantic relationships, Moriah's time on 'Welcome to Plathville' has mostly focused on her ties with her family, particularly her parents, Kim and Barry Plath. While 'Welcome to Plathville' has played a significant role in Moriah's life, she has yet to publicly disclose details about her current relationship.

'Welcome to Plathville' star Moriah Plath has kept her relationship under the wraps for years (Youtube/@tlc)

Who is Moriah Plath dating now?

In 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 6, Moriah reunited with her troublesome ex-boyfriend Matthew, despite her recent attempts to keep her love interactions more secret. In recent years, Moriah has expressed a desire to keep her private life more under wraps, even though her behavior has often suggested a penchant for attention, leading her to share more about her personal life.

Since her relationship with Max became increasingly tense, Moriah has often found herself alone. In Season 6 of 'Welcome to Plathville', there were hints that she might be entering a new romantic relationship that she was hesitant to share with her family.

It became evident that she didn't want to discuss it, which raised serious concerns for her parents and siblings, even if the other Plaths were intrigued. Micah and the rest of the family felt taken aback by the choice, and when they discovered that she had reconciled with her ex-boyfriend, Micah was especially eager to understand where she stood in her decision-making process.

'Welcome to Plathville' star Moriah Plath has reportedly reconciled with ex, Matthew Craven (YouTube/@moriahjasperplath5070/@music.youtube/@mattcraven)

Who is Moriah Plath's boyfriend Matthew Craven?

During 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 6, Moriah's ex-boyfriend Matthew crawled his way back into her life, much to the chagrin of the rest of the family. Even though Moriah is in charge of her own life and choices, it is obvious that spending time with Matthew is bad for her emotional well-being.

During 'Welcome to Plathville' Season 6, Matthew, a singer from Tampa, Florida, brought back the abandonment concerns and challenges Moriah had previously experienced. Despite his lackluster music, he appears to have cultivated a following on social media.

'Welcome to Plathville' star Moriah Plath's beau, Matthew Craven doesn't share a good relationship with her family (@music.youtube/@mattcraven)

Moriah Plath's boyfriend Matthew Craven gets involved in Family Feud with the Plaths

Matthew has expressed his dislike for the Plaths, even though they are unhappy about his return to Moriah's life. He has posted several Instagram stories hinting that Kim could be worse than the devil himself, but he seems to be holding back on his criticism of the family.

While fans of 'Welcome to Plathville' may have their issues with Kim, most find it excessive to compare her to the actual devil. Matthew made it clear that he could have said much worse about his girlfriend's mother. There's speculation that he might make an appearance in Season 7 of 'Welcome to Plathville'.

'Welcome to Plathville' star Moriah Plath's boyfriend, Matthew Craven feuds with the Plaths (@music.youtube/@mattcraven)

Moriah Plath's boyfriend Matthew Craven bullying fans online

Moriah's former partner has been harassing 'Welcome to Plathville' supporters on the internet recently. As this storyline appears in some of Moriah's scenes, many viewers are taking it upon themselves to research him and find more information online. He appears to have no qualms about treating people badly when they do. Given his behavior, it’s easy to see why Moriah’s family disapproves of him and his involvement in her life.

"And you have 5 inches of space in between your eyes?" Moriah's ex said in response to a commenter criticizing him for his music. "I’d rather have bad music." "I didn’t say your music was bad, but I’m glad we both are in agreement because it’s AWFUL," the commenter responded straight away.

Matthew, Moriah's ex, keeps his social media accounts private, likely to avoid further criticism from TLC program viewers. However, that hasn't stopped fans from sharing their opinions about him. It should come as no surprise that Moriah's ex-boyfriend harassing a fellow fan was not well received by 'Welcome to Plathville' followers, who responded with their share of backlash. While many may disagree with the various actions of the Plath family, most people can agree that this man is not the best choice for Moriah or her future.

'Welcome to Plathville' star Moriah Plath's boyfriend, Matthew Craven clashes with fans online (@music.youtube/@mattcraven)

You can stream 'Welcome to Plathville' on Hulu, Max and TLC GO.