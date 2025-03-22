David Letterman knew a huge A-lister was about to die before their final interview: "I’d never seen..."

One of David Letterman’s most memorable interviews was also one of his most heartbreaking

For the most part, David Letterman's 'Late Show' was known for its lively and entertaining conversations, but there was one interview that carried a somber tone. One of his most beloved guests took a seat for what would be their final appearance, and Letterman, fully aware of the moment’s significance, steered the conversation with warmth and grace. He created a space where his guest could share their story with dignity, reflecting on their journey while facing their illness.

American rock musician Warren Zevon performs onstage at the Holiday Star Theatre, Merrillville, Indiana, October 13, 1987 (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Natkin)

The guest in the discussion is Warren Zevon, a rock singer, known for his dark humor and sharp wit. Best remembered for songs like 'Werewolves of London' and 'Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner,' Zevon gained widespread recognition with his 1978 album 'Excitable Boy,' as per Simmons Hanly Conroy. However, Zevon was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a rare lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure, due to which he sadly passed away in September 2003 at age 56. The singer made one of his final public appearances on 'Late Show with David Letterman,' where he openly discussed his illness.

During his October 2002 appearance on the talk show, Zevon had only been given a few months to live following his diagnosis. His final interview became a deeply personal moment for both the audience and Letterman, his friend of 20 years. "I guess a couple of months ago, we all learned that your life has changed radically," Letterman said, acknowledging the fact that he knew Zevon barely had a few months to live. "You know you heard about the flu?" Zevon joked before acknowledging his condition, "Yeah, yeah, it's true."

Reflecting on his diagnosis, he admitted, "I might have made a tactical error by not going to a physician for 20 years. It was one of those phobias that really didn't pay off." Zevon revealed that it was actually his dentist who urged him to seek medical help after noticing his constant shortness of breath. When he finally went to a doctor, he received devastating news. "It's lung cancer. It's spread," Zevon admitted to Letterman. Despite knowing he was facing the end, Zevon maintained a positive attitude throughout the interview, often joking about his diagnosis while acknowledging the reality of his situation.

Letterman matched Zevon's humor and positivity throughout their emotional conversation, though it was clear he was deeply moved by his friend's situation. "Do you know something about life and death that I don't know?" Letterman asked. "Not unless I know how much you're supposed to enjoy every sandwich," Zevon responded. In an interview with Vulture, Letterman opened up about his deep admiration for Zevon’s final 'Late Show' appearance. "Here’s a guy dying, and he’s on a late-night talk show — not talking about his flight in from Los Angeles or his dog. He’s talking about the end of his life," Letterman reflected. "I’d never seen an example of a guy, a person, go, 'Hi, I’m here.' 'So what’s new?' 'Well, I’m dying.' I mean, the human spirit is infinite. It was confirmation of that for me."

In 2023, Letterman openly expressed his admiration for Zevon as well as 'The National,' stating that both deserve a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as per Consequence. Discussing the 2023 Hall of Fame inductees on YouTube with former 'Late Show' colleagues Barbara Gaines and Mary Barclay, Letterman shared his disappointment over Zevon’s exclusion. "Warren Zevon was on the ballot for the first time and was not voted in," he said. "I will say that I'm disappointed. I'm not angry, because I would've been surprised had it gone the other way. I think to be angry would've been 30 years ago when he should've been inducted." Letterman's sentiments were supported by many of Zevon's fans, who think that the musician deserved to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.