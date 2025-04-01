Lisa Marie Presley claimed Michael Jackson was 'still a virgin' at 35 when they started dating

"I think he had kissed Tatum O’Neal, and he’d had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn’t been physical apart from a kiss," Lisa Marie Presley shared.

Michael Jackson made a jaw-dropping revelation to Lisa Marie Presley during their dating era! Presley, who passed away in January 2023, left many recordings that her daughter Riley Keough eventually turned into a memoir titled 'From Here to the Great Unknown,' which saw the light of day in October 2024. One of the biggest revelations made in the book was that the King of Pop was still a virgin when he dated Presley in 1993. At that time, Presley was 26 years old; meanwhile, Jackson was 35 years old. “He told me he was still a virgin. I think he had kissed Tatum O’Neal, and he’d had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn’t been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened," Presley recalled in the book, as per Page Six.

Presley further explained, "I was terrified because I didn’t want to make the wrong move. When he decided to first kiss me, he just did it. He was instigating everything. The physical stuff started happening, which I was shocked at. I had thought that maybe we wouldn’t do anything until we got married, but he said, ‘I’m not waiting!'” Speaking of their marriage, Presley said, "I was actually so happy. I’ve never been that happy again.”

As per the memoir, the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker and Presley crossed paths for the first time at a concert in the 1970s. Then, Presley was 6, and Jackson was performing with his brothers in Las Vegas. However, they didn't get to know each other until 1993. At that time, Jackson wanted to hear Presley's demo tape, and they just clicked. “I just thought that he was lonely and needed a friend. But he was pursuing me,” Presley shared.

Presley tied the knot with Jackson in 1994 and shocked the entire world. The two lovebirds exchanged their vows in the Dominican Republic on May 26, 1994, merely 20 days after Presley finalized her divorce with Danny Keough. In the book, Presley referred to Jackson as an “amazing conversationalist” with “something about him that was truly remarkable, something that I’ve never ever seen or felt in my entire life, other than with my dad [Elvis Presley]. I feel really, really lucky that he let me in.”

Talking of their romance, Presley elaborated, “I fell in love with him because he was normal, just f**king normal. His normal was a side that no one saw. His mom would say, ‘He told you that stuff?’ and Janet [Jackson] would say, ‘I’ve never heard him talk about anything like that.' With everyone else, he would snap his fingers if somebody brought up anything he didn’t like — snap, and you’re out. Because he could create his own world. And in that world, everyone had to agree with what he said. But in our world, I would say what I felt, and he loved that about me because it wasn’t aimed at him. I could be real without hiding anything.”

Presley and Jackson's marriage wasn't meant to last forever, as the daughter of Elvis Presley filed for divorce in December 1995, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. As per Us Weekly, the very next day, Presley's publicist issued a statement to the press that read, “Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. However, they remain good friends." Their divorce was finalized in August 1996.