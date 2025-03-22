Meghan Markle recalls being 'teased' in school for resembling a 'Simpsons' character: "They would..."

"It was a real bummer," Meghan Markle confessed during her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Meghan Markle has to be one of the most talked-about royals in recent years, with her every action becoming a hot topic of discussion. While the 'Suits' actress is enjoying the success of her Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan,' her past appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' is also making headlines. In the widely watched interview, Markle can be seen discussing a regrettable childhood experience, which many can relate to.

Meghan Markle looks on during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University in Bogota, Colombia (Image Source: Getty Images | Diego Cuevas)

Markle joked about a childhood hairstyle mishap during her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' In addition, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her hairstyle was used to get compared to Krusty the Clown from 'The Simpsons', as per The Independent. Markle also recalled attempting Andie MacDowell’s look from 'Four Weddings and a Funeral at age 10 or 11. After showing a childhood drawing of herself, Markle, recalled, "I was 10 or 11 maybe and the reason my hair looked like that then was because I was obsessed with Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral and all I wanted was that perfect little curly haircut."

She further added, "So, I asked my mom, went to the hairdresser, and got it, and on that first day I was like, 'This is amazing. I look like Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral.'" She humorously recalled, "And then, it was as though everyone forgot to tell me, 'You have ethnic hair. You are not going to look like Andie MacDowell in Four Weddings and a Funeral.'" She laughed and continued, "And that's what it ended up evolving into." Markle then recalled how she was often teased at school, saying, "They would say I looked like Krusty the Clown from The Simpsons”. "It was a real bummer," Meghan admitted, adding with humor, "I had a whole vibe" in the throwback photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

Notably, both Markle and DeGeneres developed a close bond after the royal couple relocated to their neighborhood following their departure from royal life in 2020, as per the New York Post. Even DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi's move to the UK failed to make any dent into their friendship, as per InTouch Weekly. The source revealed, "Harry has already been giving them all sorts of advice on the Cotswolds," noting the similarity to Montecito.

The insider further shared, "For Harry and Meghan losing Ellen and Portia is pretty upsetting," as they have been “absolute rocks" for the couple since their move to California." Further mentioning their close bond, the source added, "They helped them get settled in Montecito and introduced them to so many great people; they're such a huge part of Meghan and Harry's circle." The insider also mentioned, "The Sussexes understand why they’re leaving; they've toyed with the idea themselves since the election." The insider further shared, "The silver lining, at least as far as Harry’s concerned, is that Meghan might agree to go over to the UK to visit them." The source further added, "Knowing that she'd have Ellen and Portia's support over there would be a real help and might be enough to get her to change her mind about never setting foot there again."