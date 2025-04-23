Adam Levine yells 'do not clap' as Blake Shelton calls him 'boring' in wild 'The Voice' moment

"Adam's tough. Sometimes he’s mean, he’s competitive. He’s ruthless," Shelton told coach Kelsea Ballerini.

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine left the audience and the contestants in stitches while serving as coaches on 'The Voice.' Their season 12 camaraderie remains unbeatable, with both of the seasoned mentors eyeing the best contestants to be on their respective teams. During one of the blind audition segments, Shelton teased Levine's limited geographic knowledge. "See, I'm not like Blake; I don't ever get to use geography to my advantage," the Maroon 5 leadman remarked. "Because you don't know anything about geography, the greatness that you have is the things that you're saying are so boring," the country legend shot back.

Their lively banter continued. "Oh man, do not clap; this is so hard. This is like picking cake. Oh my gosh, I have cake. I have cake. I got tons of cake backstage," Levine hit back. "Adam, do you tell a teenager you have cake for them backstage? What is wrong with you?" Shelton hilariously countered. Levine has recently made a strong comeback on season 27 of the reality talent show and reconnected with his 'frenemy.' As per NBC, the 'Sugar' hitmaker recalled his chemistry with Shelton when fellow coach Kelsea Ballerini compared the two. "Blake really made me nervous. He said, 'Adam's tough. Sometimes he’s mean; he’s competitive. He’s ruthless," Ballerini revealed. "He was wrong! You’re lovely! You’re really nice!" she added.

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, "The Voice" panel at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 6, 2012, in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Frederick M. Brown)

Levine joked that his frenemy probably wanted to "shake things up" for his epic comeback, which is why he described him as intimidating to Ballerini. "The one bad part of this season is I have to sit in this filthy chair," the 'Payphone' singer mockingly protested, referring to the seat once belonging to Shelton. Levine has always labeled the 'Austin' hitmaker's chair 'filthy' and 'old.' "I miss Blake," he had admitted, before jokingly adding, "I’m in his mangy, musty chair." Their playful brotherhood existed right from season 1 of 'The Voice' and stayed till Levine's impromptu exit in season 16. Shelton quit the show in season 23.

In a hilarious turn of events, Shelton had pledged to take his relic chair, "I don't know if they're going to offer that or not. I feel like they owe me a damn chair, though," he said. "I mean, who else can sit in my chair? It's like the three bears—I don't want anybody else sitting in my chair. I'm going to try to get that away from them. Maybe I'll have to buy it or something." As per NBC, Levine is still very much in touch with his pal; the 'Girls Like You' singer confessed to sending 11 shady texts to the former coach in jest. "I just texted Blake and said, 'I’m in your stupid chair,'" he told the current coaches during one of the segments.

Levine confessed to bombarding Shelton with his messages. "God, I hate you... Haha...Haha... Are you getting these? ... Stop being lame... Are you mad at me? ... Whatever, idiot... I just farted in your chair...because I hate you. Fine, whatever. You suck eggs." However, Shelton got the last laugh when he finally texted back, "Unsubscribed."