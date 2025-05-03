This actor fooled everyone on ‘The Masked Singer’ except his own son: ‘My kid got me right away'

"My kid texted, he’s 14, he’s gonna be 15, and he sent me a text that said, ‘What’s up, llama?'” Drew Carey shared.

Some people are master manipulators, meanwhile others are gullible! In February 2020, everyone was shocked when popular stand-up comedian Drew Carey was revealed to be the celebrity hiding under the Llama mask. While having a conversation with Entertainment Tonight following his elimination from the show, 'The Price Is Right' host disclosed that he may have fooled everyone on 'The Masked Singer' but there was one person who instantly knew that it was him under the Llama mask and it was none other than his son Conner. "My ex [Nicole Jaracz] and my kid got me right away. My kid texted, he’s 14, he’s gonna be 15, and he sent me a text that said, ‘What’s up, llama?'” Carey told the media outlet at that time.

During the same interview, the television personality stated that it was difficult for him to stay mum about his participation in the Fox singing show. Carey, who was the second person to get voted out, recalled “I had people over to watch the Super Bowl, [and] they had so many ads for The Masked Singer, they were like, ‘Oh, we want to watch this Masked Singer and see what the show is about!' So we watched the first act, and I was like, ‘Can we watch something else? Because I don’t’ really like this show.’ I had to get them to change the channel so they wouldn’t see me. … Because I figured they would know who I was.”

Even Carey's close pals didn't have any idea about his participation on the show, and he revealed how he managed to keep it a secret from his friends. “It wasn’t that hard because nobody ever expected me to do the show. So only a few people knew," Carey shared. At the end of the day, Carey failed to fool his family members. However, British singer Seal, who took part in Season 2 of 'The Masked Singer' as Leopard, was successful in doing that.

In an interview with Variety, the showrunner and executive producer Izzie Pick Ibarra explained, "Leopard wanted to do the show because he wanted to surprise his kids. They still didn’t know that he was on when the episode reveal aired. He did the whole thing to surprise his kids and make them laugh. I really wanted to send a camera, the moment that his kids see that it’s him, but we couldn’t, unfortunately, for various reasons.”

For the unversed, let us share with you, Seal finished in the fourth place on the second season of 'The Masked Singer.' While chatting with Billboard, Seal was asked to reveal the hardest thing about being a contestant on the show, then, the Grammy-winning singer said, "Singing while wearing that costume, because it was really restricting. That affected my diaphragm, which you need to sing. I also couldn’t see. My line of sight was through the jaw, therefore through those tiny whisker hole in the Leopard’s mask. That was tough, but it was worth it because it was fun." In case you're wondering, comedian Wayne Brady was announced as the winner of 'The Masked Singer' Season 2.