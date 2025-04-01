Amanda Seyfried was ‘pretty drunk’ during Letterman's show and we totally get why: "I've never..."

Seyfried had knocked back three drinks before sitting down with David Letterman—and it definitely showed

Oops, Amanda Seyfried got a little tipsy during her interview with David Letterman! In December 2012, Seyfried appeared on an episode of 'The Late Show with David Letterman' to promote her period musical film 'Les Miserables.' However, Seyfried caught the attention of the fans for a different reason. At one point, Seyfried confessed that she was "pretty drunk" from shots of whiskey. As per Express, Letterman asked Seyfried, "How many drinks have you had?" to which she replied, "I'm pretty drunk. To be honest with you, Dave, I've had about three (shots)." Then, Letterman inquired, "Are we talking about fermented beverage or a distilled spirit?" In her response, Seyfried quipped, "You know, big fan of whiskey... I had some (rare) Midleton. I had some Midleton. Russell Crowe gave me some Midleton for my birthday."

Soon after, the 'As the World Turns' actress further elaborated, "I had some of that before I got here, and then your lovely colleagues had some Jameson waiting (backstage) for me." Following that, the talk show host asked Seyfried, "Are you all right?" to which the latter retorted, "Yeah, I'm fine. Listen, I have to go on record saying I've never done a live television show... without some kind of liquid courage. I understand that I have a problem maybe, but you know what, it really gets me through, and I really wanna enjoy my experience out here."

Later in the episode, Letterman uttered, "I just hope now do you think one day we'll hear that you're in a program." Then, the studio audience burst into laughter, meanwhile, Seyfried went on to say, "No, don't laugh. There are many.. no... umm.. I think my internal life would be different you wouldn't notice if I just have one more. I'm super nervous when I'm on stage. I have stage fright. I've never done a Broadway show or show in general, and I think one day I'm going to have to learn to live without it."

During an interview with Vogue magazine in May 2015, Seyfried candidly spoke about her awkward live appearance on Letterman's talk show and her battle with anxiety. "It made it fun for me, but then I watched it and was like ‘That is not what I want to promote about myself.' I have a lot of anxiety that I've been struggling with my whole life. So, I have been working through it. I’m terrified, but this is exactly what I wanted," Seyfried shared at that time, according to the Daily Mail.

Once the episode dropped, the fans praised Letterman for handling his interview with Seyfried with utmost grace despite her being drunk. One social media user wrote, "Aw. What an adorable save by Dave. She was hilarious. Finally got some down time and had a few drinks. Great interview!" Followed by a second user who penned, "Dave made Amanda feel happy and relaxed. That's cool." Another person stated, "I have always loved this girl. Not only find her attractive, but she seems to have one of those unique personalities that people are drawn to. Similar to an Aubrey Plaza but a little toned down from that." A user commented, "I really like her. She's way under appreciated. Fantastic actress, looks like Miss America but she's a counterculture weirdo. And very funny. She was on Seth Meyers the other night - looks and talks exactly the same now.......still day drinking, no doubt."