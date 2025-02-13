Vivica A Fox was banned from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' for a petty reason: "He dissed my friend..."

Vivica A Fox unknowingly landed on Jimmy Kimmel’s no-go list after years of appearing on his show, and it all started with one moment

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has a history of escalating celebrity feuds with his crude quips and punchlines. In 2005 Kimmel racked up beef with actress Vivica A Fox with a snide remark about her best friend Star Jones. The comment sparked a heated argument on the live set with Fox walking off the stage leaving Kimmel staring at an empty seat. Their interview started on the right note with the television host lauding Fox's achievements but it took an icy turn when he ended with, "...and most harrowing of all, Star Jones' bridesmaid." The 'Kill Bill' actress made it very clear that she wouldn't tolerate jokes about her friends, but Kimmel pushed her boundaries by adding, "It goes both ways. I’m desperate to make this work. You know what? The four of us should get together — me, you, Star, and [Star’s then-husband] Al [Reynolds]." Fox shot back, "You would get your a** kicked," and stormed off mid-interview.

Vivica A. Fox as a bridesmaid during Star Jones and Al Reynolds Wedding Ceremony at St. Bartholomew's in NYC, 2004. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by James Devaney)

The video of their tense confrontation on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' has since been deleted from YouTube. As per Nicki Swift, after ending on a sour note Kimmel addressed their feud while appearing on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live' in 2014. "She may have been invited to Star Jones' wedding and I may have asked her if I could be the date to that wedding and Star Jones may hate me and may have yelled at her and she may have been very angry when [Fox] came back to our show," he said revealing the real reason behind their alleged cold war. Additionally, he also confirmed that Fox was banned from his show.

Ironically, Fox admitted that she was totally unaware of Kimmel boycotting her all these years. She clarified her point of view while appearing on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live' in 2015. "I was really surprised because I used to go on his show all the time. And there was just one time that I went on the show and he dissed my good friend, Star Jones," the former television host explained. She also disclosed that Kimmel had previously issued a private apology for his impolite actions.

During his 2019 appearance on Cohen's show, Kimmel disclosed that Sean Hannity, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump had all been barred, making Fox not the only unwanted guest on his well-liked late-night program. Several celebrities have called out Kimmel for his insensitive and not-so-funny jokes, the most famous one being his almost two decades altercation with Matt Damon. As per People, their feud began in 2005 when Kimmel randomly announced, "Apologies to Matt Damon, but we ran out of time," however, Damon wasn't scheduled to appear on the show back then.

"Anatomy of a Fall" star Messi appears to pee on Matt Damon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/yMXgsvpiip — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

When the 'Air' actor eventually made an appearance on the show in 2006, Kimmel suddenly halted it, and Damon left the sets after mouthing profanity. Their on-and-off altercations continued over the years with even Ben Affleck trying to play peacemaker but Kimmel reignited it in 2024 when he took a jab at 'The Martian' actor by asking Messi, the dog from Oscar-nominated film 'Anatomy of a Fall' to pee on Damon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.