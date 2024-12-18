‘Virgin River’ Season 6 must avoid another ‘whiplash’ moment at all costs

Fans assembled on Reddit to highlight one major problem that 'Virgin River' Season 6 needs to fix

'Virgin River' on Netflix has become a beloved staple, with a successful five-season run since 2019 with two more seasons already on their way. Fans love the show for its heartfelt drama, relatable characters, and resonating situations. However, the show isn't without its shortcomings.

There are several elements in the show that seem to bother fans, though many have chosen to overlook them. However, as these issues continue to recur every season, viewers have finally spoken out, hoping the series rectifies them in 'Virgin River' Season 6, set to premiere this coming Thursday, December 19.

'Virgin River' needs to make romantic relationships more realistic

We have seen some amazing romantic relationships in 'Virgin River'- be it Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) falling in love despite their individual grief and trauma, or Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O'Toole) reuniting after years of separation. Apart from these couples, most other characters don't get to have realistic relationships.

Almost all the characters are able to jump from one relationship to another. While there's nothing wrong in moving on, the fact that five seasons of the show happen within the same year makes it baffling.

Let's take Brie (Zibby Allen) for example. She arrives in town and falls in love with Brady (Ben Hollingsworth). But as she learns more about Brady's criminal life, she leaves him. But before you know it, she has already started dating Mike (Marco Grazzini).

Then comes Preacher (Colin Lawrence). This man is head over heels in love with Paige (Lexa Doig). But somehow, he falls in love with every new woman he meets. Going by Virgin River's timeline, he has already fallen in love three times. Although it's not impossible, the problem is, that Peacher isn't portrayed as an F-boy. He is mature and low-key and wants to settle down.

We see a similar pattern with Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) as well who falls for Ricky (Grayson Gurnsey) and then with Denny (Kai Bradbury). 'Virgin River' doesn't give its character time to process a heartbreak or mutual breakup. And it's only because of its bizarre timeline.

Fans share their opinion on Virgin River's problematic relationships

We aren't the only ones who find these relationships unsettling. There's a Reddit thread where people have been pointing out the problems with the plot. A fan wrote, "Why is everyone jumping from one relationship to another? None of the main characters are allowed to just be single for ONE MINUTE even after a breakup. Haha getting whiplash from the quick jumps between people in relationships/situations. And it’s supposed to be a small town! where are all these eligible dating prospects popping up from!"

"Preacher is the main one I’m thinking of, he just seems very passive, like he is fine to date any woman in his proximity for 5 minutes. And he’s just so unaffected when things don’t work out. I do like his character, I just have been unimpressed with the writing/plot for his relationships. This also happens with Brady, Brie, and Lizzie, even Jack and Mel at the beginning. No one seems to resolve one relationship before falling into next one," he further adds.

Someone wrote, "Tell me about it! Preacher isn’t as genuine as he portrays himself to be. Brie on the other hand didn’t even seem like she made an effort to know why Brady is being like that and runs off to Mike."

Another frustrated fan added, "It’s wayyyyy too much! i started my rewatch to prep for S6 and i can’t help but notice how fast everyone moves when it comes to relationships. Brie is going through and has already went through so much, she needs to be alone and heal. I HATE that Lizzie had so much potential and was growing as a person and was an edgier character but she’s completely changed (not in a good way). it’s like the creators only think of three things when it comes to VR “pregnancy, breakups and new relationships” no one’s story is unique anymore."

"Yeah no kidding, To the point where they even pair up a couple of teenagers without any meaningful education, job or money to their names being excited to be pregnant and the whole town is excited with them like it was totally normal. lol," reads a Reddit comment from the same thread.

Well, the only way 'Virgin River' can fix this problem is by making its timeline more realistic using a time jump.

'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer

'Virgin River' Season 6 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 19

