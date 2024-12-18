‘Virgin River’ Season 6 inches closer fans can't help but talk about this ‘creepy’ character

'Virgin River' redeemed a problematic character in 'Virgin River' Season 5 but fans aren't ready to forgive him

'Virgin River', a romantic drama on Netflix, premiered its first season in 2019. Five years later, the show has already delivered five wholesome seasons while the sixth season is ready for release. What makes the show popular among fans is the imperfect and relatable characters.

No one in 'Virgin River' is free from flaws. In fact, some characters are deliberately written to be downright annoying. But Dr Cameron isn't just annoying, he is also low-key creepy. Played by Mark Ghanimé, the new doctor arrived in the fictional town of Virgin River in Season 4.

Why fans hate Cameron in 'Virgin River'

Mark Ghanimé in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Cameron was introduced as a hot doctor in 'Virgin River' Season 4. He instantly became popular among the women of the town. However, Cameron is interested in his co-worker Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), who is in a serious relationship with Jack (Martin Henderson).

Everything was fine until Cameron undermined Jack's relationship with Mel even when she was pregnant. He tried to plant doubts in her mind by indirectly suggesting that Jack isn't good for her and that she should rather be with someone reliable. This didn't go well with Mel or the audience.

A fan took to Reddit and wrote, "Wait… Cameron badmouthing Jack. I’m sorry but that was just too much. He knows nothing about Jack and Mel’s relationship. And when he starts saying she will need someone to be there for her when the baby is born like?!?!"

Another fan wrote, "It was weird. He was definitely trying to plant doubt in Mel's mind hoping she'd leave Jack and get with him." Someone called Cameron a "certified creep."

"He’s a creep… he is so inappropriate with Mel from the get. He wasn’t discussing Jacks drinking with good intentions. He was doing it to plant negative seeds in Mel’s head about Jack in order to isolate her away from Jack and then swoop in. It’s absolutely gross and there are so many man, unfortunately that are like this. If you haven’t watched any further than that, I won’t spoil it for you but I will say they attempt to redeem Cameron’s character but I still do not like him. He is just… weird," said a Reddit user after watching five seasons of 'Virgin River'.

Some fans defend Cameron's character in 'Virgin River'

Alexandra Breckenridge and Mark Ghanimé in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

When Mel called out Cameron, he explained that his ex was an alcoholic and described how their relationship suffered because of it. Pointing out the same, certain fans came in his defense. A fan wrote on Reddit, "He did share that his ex was an alcoholic. I think he meant well. Maybe not the best delivery. But Mel did need someone in her life to acknowledge that the way Jack behaved was wildly unacceptable. It was also extremely callous of Jack considering Mel's former husband DIED so of course she would feel extra sensitive and expect the worst if he just didn't show up to a big event and was unreachable without ever communicating anything. Tbh I would have not stayed with someone after that but Mel has a savior complex."

"His ex was an alcoholic and he recognizes the signs. He may have been overstepping a bit, but he's not wrong," wrote someone else.

How 'Virgin River' Season 5 redeemed Cameron's character

Teryl Rothery and Mark Ghanimé in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

After his fallout with Mel, 'Virgin River' attempts to redeem Cameron's character by associating with him Muriel (Teryl Rothery). When Muriel had to share Cameron's house for a while, they got close and mutually shared what they felt for each other. However, this relationship comes with its own flaws. Muriel is significantly older and can't have children at this point in her life. On the other hand, Cameron is someone who always wanted to have a family.

They discussed the future of their relationship and Muriel realized she couldn't be the reason Cameron missed out on the joys of fatherhood. However, Cameron told her that the family of two was enough for him. Let's see how this relationship goes in 'Virgin River' Season 6.

'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer

'Virgin River' Season 6 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 19

