'Virgin River' Season 5 Recap: Everything you need to remember before Netflix's beloved show makes a return

Contains spoilers for 'Virgin River' Season 5

It's that time of the year when we get a chance to escape from our mundane lives and step into the fictional town of Virgin River. Netflix is returning with Season 6 of the beloved show that has been running strong since 2019.

So much happened in the lives of Mel, Jack, Brie, Preacher, Doc, and all the other characters in 'Virgin River' Season 5, which premiered on September 7, 2023. Since it's been over a year, we’ve put together a quick recap of the previous season to refresh your memory before diving into Season 6.

How did things end for Mel and Jack in 'Virgin River' Season 5?

Alexandra Breckenridge in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) had many ups and downs in Season 5. Mel was very hopeful about her pregnancy but it also ended in miscarriage. This broke her heart once again and she realized that she couldn't go through the pain anymore.

Mel and Jack decided to get married. Mel, who always wanted to have a child is now open to becoming a mother. Up ahead, as they start a family, they might opt for adoption or surrogacy. The couple bought Lilly's (Lynda Boyd) farm and plan to host their wedding ceremony there and build their dream home on the same land.

In this season, Mel also discovered that her biological father lives in 'Virgin River'. She met Everett, who initially denied to be her father. But then showed up at her house, accepting the same.

Brady, Brie and Mike's love triangle reached its peak in 'Virgin River' Season 5

Zibby Allen in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Brie (Zibby Allen) was caught up in a complicated love triangle in Season 5. After dumping Brady (Ben Hollingsworth), she finally decided to Mike (Marco Grazzini) a chance. It all happened when Brie went for the trial and Mike happened to be in the same courthouse.

Brady got further entangled in Mellisa's evil plans and Mike got shot. At the hospital, Mike told Brie that Brady risked his life for her. However, Brie decided to pursue her relationship with Mike. Though the break-up was hard for Brady, he finally met Lark, a homeless single mother. The two instantly formed a connection, although the season raised our doubts about Lark's intentions.

Who is the father of Charmaine's twins in 'Virgin River'?

Lauren Hammersley in 'Virgin River' Season 5 (Netflix)

For the longest time, Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) blamed Jack for dumping her to be with Mel and her anger escalated with her pregnancy. She continuously puts Jack on a guilt trip until it is revealed that Jack isn't the father of the twins.

'Virgin River' Season 5 revealed that Calvin (David Cubitt), the man who ran the illegal marijuana farm, was the father. In the finale episode, when Mel asked Charmaine how she got mixed up with him, she revealed that she was heartbroken after Jack dumped her and on one of the nights when she had too much alcohol, she hooked up with Calvin.

And yes, Charmaine finally gave birth to two beautiful twins, marking an end to her five-season-long pregnancy.

Lizzie and Denny had unexpected news in 'Virgin River' Season 5

Sarah Dugdale in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) became pregnant with Denny's (Kai Bradbury) child in Season 5. Denny, who suffers from Huntington's disease, is ready to take up this new responsibility as they both decide to keep the child. Against her mother's wish, Lizzie decided not to go to college and instead spend her life in Virgin River. She even accepted a job offer from Hope (Annette O'Toole).

Though Lizzie and Denny are about to be parents, Denny is not ready to get married because he doesn't want to be a burden on Lizzie.

Preacher's troubles continue in 'Virgin River' Season 5

Colin Lawrence in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Preacher (Colin Lawrence) and Kaia (Kandyse McClure) grew closer in Season 5. Though Kaia was going through a divorce and had to leave Virgin River after the wildfire, she balanced things in such a way that she could keep pursuing her career as well as her relationship with Preacher. So, Kaia won't be leaving the town anytime soon. However, Preacher discovered that Wes's body had been found in the woods which made him anxious that his secret might be out soon.

With so much happening in the lives of each of these characters, we are excited to see what new twists the show has in store.

'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer

'Virgin River' Season 6 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 19