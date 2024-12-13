'Virgin River' fans rally around one 'unlikeable' character who 'deserves better' in season 6

With 'Virgin River' Season 6 nearing its release, fans share their strong opinions about one side character

Contains spoilers for 'Virgin River' Season 5

Netflix's beloved drama 'Virgin River' is returning with Season 6 on Thursday, December 19. As the show inches closer to the release date, fans are flocking to social media to express everything they expect from the upcoming season.

'Virgin River' Season 6 will primarily revolve around Jack (Martin Henderson) and Mel's (Alexandra Breckenridge) wedding ceremony. But at the same time, the sub-plots will continue to intrigue us. Characters like Brandy, Brie, Preacher, Hope, and Lizzie are some of the characters whose stories continue to make things sweet and spicy amid the romance of protagonists. However, fans have developed some strong opinions about Lizzie, and they aren't all good.

Fans call Lizzie the 'worst' character in 'Virgin River'

Sarah Dugdale in 'Virgin River' (Netflix)

Lizzie, played by Sarah Dugdale, has been around since Season 2. She isn't just background noise in the show but carries a strong plot of her own. She lives with her aunt Connie and has an affair with Ricky, which doesn't end as we'd hoped for. As the series progresses, we learn about her issues with her mother and see her making life-altering decisions.

Fans, however, aren't a big fan of the young woman. A Reddit user wrote, "Lizzie is the worst." Sharing his opinion, another user commented, "Why is Lizzie even in the show? Like the storyline does not add value at all except to show that Connie is totally okay with murder but not her 19yo niece practicing safe sex."

Another fan of the show contributed, "Lizzie in the books is such a sweet girl."

But here's the thing. This character slowly starts to build on you. She doesn't get a chance to shine in Seasons 2 and 3, but when we step into Seasons 4 and 5, we see her slowly building her career within the town and starting to have a solid relationship with Denny. With such growth in her arc, you can't help but start to like her.

A fan said, "Her character starts off bad. But then they make her more three demisonal and she turns into a really good and sweet character. Yall goin to hard on her."

Someone else wrote, "I actually really like her. Sure she was a little mean at the beginning, but she genuinely seems to like Ricky and her self-confidence goes really well with his insecurity."

'Virgin River' must not sideline Lizzie in Season 6

Sarah Dugdale in a still from 'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

In 'Virgin River' Season 5, a lot happens in Lizzie's life. She accepts a job offer from Hope and it seems she has finally found a purpose in life. But then, she gets to know that she is pregnant with Denny's child and decides to keep the baby.

In the trailer of 'Virgin River' Season 6, we see her heavily pregnant. Now since her character has made so much growth since her arrival, we don't want to see her fully absorbed in her romance with Denny and her pregnancy. We have already seen Charmine's pregnancy for 5 seasons and don't wish to get indulged in the drama of another one.

A concerned fan wrote, "Lizzie had so much potential. Too bad the MAGA writers are going to give her a baby." Someone else added, "I actually love most of the characters. I didn’t care for Lizzie at first. But I now know she was acting out because she felt ignored by her mom. So I understand that. She has made tremendous growth and I adore her now."

For now, we just hope that the makers will continue to make Lizzie a strong, independent character while finally giving her the stable relationship she deserves.

'Virgin River' Season 6 trailer

'Virgin River' Season 6 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, December 19

