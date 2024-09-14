'Venom: The Last Dance' confirms one of Marvel's most powerful villain's debut, and we're thrilled

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: We have some exciting news for you Venom fans! The final trailer for 'Venom: The Last Dance' just dropped on Thursday, September 12 and just like that, it also confirmed the arrival of one of Marvel's powerful villains, Knull. This guy is a major villain upgrade, and for good reason. He's the one who created the symbiotes in the first place, making him a huge threat to Venom (Tom Hardy) and the entire planet.

Compared to previous Villains in the 'Venom' Movies like Riot, Carnage, and Shriek, Knull is in a whole different league. He's not just a fellow symbiote with different powers - he's the one in control. So, what makes Knull so powerful? Let's take a closer look at this supervillain and why he's got everyone on edge.

Who is Knull?

The final trailer for 'Venom: The Last Dance' is packed with clues about Knull's sinister plans for Earth. It looks like he's searching for something specific from the symbiotes, and Venom's bond with Eddie is right at the center of it. The trailer doesn't hold back, showing Knull's apocalyptic power and his connection to death and destruction. In the comics, Knull is like a dark god who controls this crazy powerful force called the 'living abyss' which is a manifestation of darkness that consumes light and life. He uses it to create an army of symbiotes that can take over anyone and anything. He's the King in Black, a cosmic deity with powers beyond our wildest dreams. Knull's first creation is All-Black the Necrosword, a powerful blade we've seen used by Gorr The Butcher in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. If the live-action Knull has even a fraction of his comic-book powers, It's over for Venom and Eddie.

What role will Knull play in 'Venom: The Last Dance'?

The new 'Venom: The Last Dance' trailer shows Knull as a huge threat, but we're not sure how much of him we'll get to see. He's only shown sending his minions after Venom, not facing him directly. Something like Darkseid from 'Justice League'. This makes us wonder how the good guys can defeat him if he does show up. Knull is a dark villain, and the trailer shows the movie will still have its funny moments. But will the film be able to balance these two tones? 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' already mixed humor with horror, but with Knull, there is no humor, just horror.

'Venom: The Last Dance' trailer

'Venom: The Last Dance' is set to release in theatres on Friday, October 25