'Vanderpump Rules' alum James Kennedy faces major financial setback after arrest

Former 'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy may lose a major source of income after his arrest

James Kennedy, the former 'Vanderpump Rules' star, could lose an estimated $1.6 million in income as a result of being fired from his DJ position following his arrest on domestic abuse charges.

Michael Schweiger, the CEO of CMG Digital Media and an authority on celebrity business connections, warned The US Sun that the reality star's earnings could be jeopardized following his incarceration. Michael had previously hired James as a DJ.

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy might lose a staggering $1.6 million in earnings

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

James Kennedy loses DJ gig over arrest

The Bravo star has been a busy DJ, booking numerous gigs. With an estimated three DJ engagements per week at a rate of around $6,500 per event, James could have earned nearly $1,014,500 a year just from spinning records.

When it was announced earlier this month that the entire cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' had lost their TV gigs due to a major program shakeup, the former star already suffered a significant financial setback. For season 11, which consists of 18 episodes, the New York Times reported earlier this year that cast members were receiving about $35,000 for each episode.

Taking those numbers into consideration, James's last season compensation is around $630,000. The analyst noted that although the Bravo personality has secured other deals, including collaborations with Sugar Factory and Monster Energy Drink, the financial value of those partnerships is relatively insignificant.

Since James only has one million followers and "guys don’t do great on digital," Michael further stated that if James loses any digital deals, such collaborations wouldn't bring in significant revenue either.

The often-booked and active DJ had a lot of shows scheduled for the approaching months, but some of them have already been canceled in the wake of his arrest. The star's January 17 performance at Dallas' Komodo Lounge is canceled.

On Friday, attendees of the event who had purchased tickets were informed that their order had been canceled. According to reports, he was also kicked out of his residency at the Fontainebleau hotel's LIV Nightclub in Las Vegas. The Rave Eagles Club in Milwaukee hosted James's first performance since the arrest on December 10, as planned.

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy lost DJ gigs after his arrest

(Instagram/@itsjameskennedy)

James Kennedy drowned in legal bills

In addition to the financial losses he would incur from losing endorsements and performances, James would also have to pay high legal fees following his arrest. "I would think his legal fees alone now will be around $50,000. Not cheap if you get arrested," Michael asserted.

'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy's arrest has resulted in high legal expenditures

(Instagram/@itsjameskennedy)

Ally Lewber moved out of James Kennedy's house

Pictures of Ally Lewber leaving the house she shared with James appeared on Instagram before James posted his statement. In the photos, James was seen helping Ally move her belongings out of the house.

Ally has not mentioned if she intends to move out permanently or come home to James; however, it may be a temporary change. The two appear to have made the decision to avoid one another for the time being.