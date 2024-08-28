'Untamed Royal' Ending Explained: Plot twists galore, but Netflix film misses the mark

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO: Netflix's Mexican release, 'Untamed Royals', delves into the unsettling ease with which the privileged elite can evade the consequences of their actions. The film centers on Xavier, born into wealth yet perpetually unamused, who finds twisted excitement in lying a thrill so intense it becomes a sexual obsession.

Partnered with Gerardo, another product of privilege, Xavier indulges in a reckless lifestyle fueled by their addiction to poker and a relentless need for power. Instead of simply asking his father for money, Xavier opts for a darker path, concocting schemes with Gerardo that lead to devastating consequences.

Xavier and Gerardo escape justice, leaving innocent lives shattered in 'Untamed Royals'

In 'Untamed Royals', the ending reveals how corruption and privilege allow the real criminals to escape justice, while innocent people suffer. Xavier and Gerardo, two privileged teenagers, orchestrate a series of crimes, including a staged robbery and fake kidnapping, purely for their amusement and greed.

Despite their crimes, they manage to avoid punishment thanks to their connections and the willingness of corrupt police officers to pin the blame on others. Xavier’s former driver, Leopoldo, becomes the scapegoat for the robbery after the police, influenced by Xavier's father, Santiago, decide to frame him.

Leopoldo and his friend Paty, both from the working class, are wrongfully accused of the crimes. Despite Leopoldo's protests of innocence, he is brutally beaten and then shot by the police, who set up his death to cover up their own misconduct.

Meanwhile, Xavier’s sister, Mariana, and his girlfriend, Renata, become involved in their schemes. The group’s final crime involves kidnapping Renata’s little brother, Vincente, in an attempt to extort more money from her parents. However, things go wrong when Vincente is accidentally killed due to a drug overdose.

'Untamed Royals' ends with the guilty unpunished and the innocent framed

The corrupt police, rather than investigating properly, quickly blame Paty for the boy's death, leaving the real culprits Xavier, Gerardo, Mariana, and Renata untouched. In the end, the police force Gerardo to work for them as a way to avoid prison, using him for their corrupt purposes.

Xavier and Mariana, on the other hand, continue to live their lives without remorse, protected by their family's wealth and influence. The final scene, showing Mari, the housemaid, quietly serving Xavier, hints at her awareness of the truth and her helplessness in the face of the powerful family she works for.

The ending leaves the viewer with a sense of injustice, as the true criminals remain free, while the innocent suffer due to the system's corruption and the abuse of power by the privileged.

