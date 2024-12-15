'Unexpected' star Jenna Ronan reveals jaw-dropping earnings amid retirement

'Unexpected' star Jenna Ronan moved into her apartment using the $3,500 she earned from her first brand deal

Jenna Ronan is making a lot of money from her life as a young mother after becoming pregnant as a teenager. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the star of TLC's 'Unexpected' talked about how much money she makes by sharing her life as a young mother on TikTok, and the figures are, well, surprising.

Jenna, who first appeared on the reality show at sixteen while expecting her son Luca, shared with the magazine that she initially had to rely on Luca's father for financial support before she started earning money on TikTok. Aden Albright, Luca's father, boasted on-air that he had deceived Jenna into not using birth control by claiming that females can only become pregnant by "ogulating" men. “[That was] uncomfortable,” Jenna revealed to the magazine. “It was really hard for me to be financially dependent on a man, and that relationship was not good.” Thanks to the money she makes online, Jenna says she and her fiancé, JJ Della, with whom she had her second child, Jimmy, last year, are now thinking about buying a house together.

'Unexpected' star Jenna Ronan is looking to buy new house with fiance JJ Della (Instagram/@jronan101)

Jenna Ronan was desperate for work following the split from Aden Albright

Following their breakup in 2021, Jenna began securing brand partnerships on social media. She told the magazine that she and Luca moved into their apartment after landing her first brand agreement with a business that measures reproductive hormone levels.

“It’s given me a lot of independence. And I’m good to not be tied to anybody, but I can still be home with my children, which is what is important to me,” she stated. The 'Unexpected' celeb promotes a wide range of brands on TikTok, including food items, parenting supplies, and cosmetics. She also shares footage of her daily activities.

'Unexpected' star Jenna Ronan became an influencer to make ends meet (Instagram/@jronan101)

Jenna Ronan charges 'Unexpected' amount for brand deals

Jenna told Teen Vogue that her monthly income from social media has grown to an impressive $15,000 to $20,000. She claimed that she would most likely be working a minimum-wage job and continuing to live at home with her father if she didn't have that money. In a video, Jenna informed her roughly 274,000 TikTok fans, "I'm proud of myself," about the Teen Vogue story.

Will Jenna Ronan return for 'Unexpected' Season 7?

Jenna was able to share the poster on her Instagram when Unexpected announced in October that they were casting for Season 7. The casting ad often appears on all the girls' social media accounts as any season draws to an end.

Jenna joked that she was retiring, acknowledging it was time for the show to end since she had been a part of it for three seasons, starting with Season 4. Furthermore, she pointed out that if the show didn’t return, the poor ratings would be to blame.