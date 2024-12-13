'Unexpected' star Anthony Vanelli under house arrest after serving 19 months in prison for stabbing

Following his conviction for repeatedly stabbing his mother's partner, 'Unexpected' star Anthony Vanelli was placed under community control

After being found guilty of repeatedly stabbing his mother's partner in 2023, Anthony Vanelli, the ex-boyfriend and baby daddy of former 'Unexpected' star Rilah Ferrer, was placed under community control, also known as home arrest, according to Starcasm. The TLC personality received a 16-month prison term, but as he had already served 19 months at the time of the sentencing, he was freed on December 10.

Fans of 'Unexpected' may recall that Anthony was arrested in May 2023 and charged with felony aggravated battery for allegedly resisting an officer without using violence, a misdemeanor, and employing a lethal weapon with an enhancement for domestic abuse. Even though Anthony was convicted of the crimes in 2023, he was freed on Tuesday after entering a plea of "nolo contendere," which is when a defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea has been entered but does not admit guilt, to the misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without using violence and the felony count of aggravated battery.

'Unexpected' star Anthony Vanelli was sentenced to 16 months in prison (TLC)

TLC star Anthony Vanelli is under probation and house arrest

Anthony received a sentence of 16 months (about 486 days) in prison; however, he was freed after receiving credit for the 568 days he had previously served. His punishment will include three years of probation after two years of community control, or house arrest.

The 23-year-old former TLC star will have to enroll in and finish an inpatient treatment program for dual diagnoses in addition to his community control.

'Unexpected' star Anthony Vanelli is essentially under house arrest (TLC)

TLC star Anthony Vanelli had multiple run-ins with the law

The 2023 arrest report states that Anthony got into a fight with his mother Rebecca's partner when they were in her Florida house. Anthony is accused of repeatedly stabbing his mom's boyfriend with the knife, first in the back and then in the chest, as the argument escalated into a physical battle.

As his mother's bleeding boyfriend staggered into the garage, where Anthony's sisters were at the time, Anthony—who was arrested in 2019 for domestic violence against Rilah—left his mother's house. Rebecca's boyfriend was observed applying blankets and towels to his torso, both front and back, in an effort to apply pressure to the knife wounds after the females allegedly "rendered aid" to him.

After being apprehended, Anthony tried to flee from the police, but they were finally able to locate him. Anthony was arrested and sent to Sanford, Florida's John E Polk Correctional Facility. Along with the aforementioned charges, Anthony was also taken into custody in April 2021 for assault with a dangerous weapon and again in February 2022 for allegedly trying to elude a police officer and tampering with his ankle monitor.

'Unexpected' star Anthony Vanelli was arrested in May of 2023 (TLC)

TLC star Anthony Vanelli suffers from mental health issues

After being arrested in 2021 for allegedly taking his grandmother's car and shooting at his ex-stepdad's house, Rebecca subsequently told authorities that her son had just received bipolar and schizophrenia diagnoses.