Two best friends, one breakup pact and a whole lotta drama: ‘Sweethearts’ trailer is a thriller

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: High school sweethearts often hold a special place in our hearts. For a lot of people, it's the most pure and emotional relationship they've ever had. While some try to maintain their bond when heading off to different colleges, the new trailer for Max's ‘Sweethearts’ shows that it doesn't always go as planned.

In the trailer, that dropped on Thursday, October 31, two friends hatch a classic plan practiced by sexually frustrated college freshmen forever: the turkey chop. Their goal? To break up with their partners in person when they return home, is simple enough, right? Well, wrong. Of course, there's going to be loads of drama and we can't wait for this to release.

What is the plot of ‘Sweethearts’?

A still from ‘Sweethearts’ (Max)

The official synopsis of ‘Sweethearts’ reads, "Two college freshmen make a pact to break up with their high school sweethearts over Thanksgiving break, leading them on a chaotic night out in their hometown that puts their codependent friendship to the test."

Who stars in ‘Sweethearts’?

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' star Kiernan Shipka and 'Love in Taipei' actor Nico Hiraga take over the lead roles in ‘Sweethearts’. Joining them in this comedy flick are Caleb Hearon Tramell Tillman, Ava Demary, Charlie Hall, Joel Kim Booster, and Christine Taylor.

Who is behind ‘Sweethearts’?

A still from ‘Sweethearts’ (Max)

In addition to co-writing the script, Weiss makes her feature-length directorial debut with ‘Sweethearts’. Previously, she created and produced the Hulu comedy show ‘Dollface’, starring Kat Dennings. Beyond her work with Max, Weiss's creative touch will also be seen in Nisha Ganatra's highly anticipated sequel, ‘Freakier Friday’, for which she wrote the script.

‘Sweethearts’ is produced by New Line Cinema and Picturestart, with Erik Feig and Jessica Switch from Picturestart serving as producers. Weiss and Brier are executive producers, alongside Julia Hammer, Samie Kim Falvey, and Shayne Fiske Goldner.

When and how to watch ‘Sweethearts’?

‘Sweethearts’ is all set to drop exclusively on Max on Thursday, November 28.

‘Sweethearts’ trailer