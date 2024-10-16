Travis Kelce's sneaky remark on 'AYSTAC?' fuels Taylor Swift pregnancy rumors

Prime Video's quiz game show 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' is hosted by Travis Kelce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Travis Kelce is in the spotlight these days, not just for his NFL prowess but also as the host of the new Prime Video quiz show 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' This marks Travis's first foray into game show hosting, where contestants will tackle elementary-level questions with the chance to win a grand prize of $100,000, aided by five celebrity guests. Fans are loving Travis's playful antics on the show.

Off the field, Travis's personal life is making waves as rumors swirl about his budding romance with Taylor Swift. Recently, he made a cheeky remark on 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' that might hint at their relationship's evolving nature.

What joke does Travis Kelce crack about childcare in 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

Travis Kelce cracks a joke about childcare in 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' (@primevideo)

During the second episode of 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' Travis is shown engaging in lighthearted banter with the contestant and the celebrity guest, but things quickly turn cheeky with an unexpected request.

It turns out that Lala Kent asks the contestant Jessica, who is a mother of two, for parenting counsel, to which Travis cheekily responds, 'Let me bring out my pen and paper,' causing the audience to erupt in a hearty laugh. Now, this statement may appear harmless, but it is not, as recent rumors have circulated about Travis's lady love Taylor being pregnant, which have yet to be proven.

How did pregnancy rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spark pregnancy rumors after a photo of the popular couple went viral (Getty Images/@gotham)

Ever since the rumor regarding Taylor and Travis's relationship made headlines, fans have been going gaga as they want the couple to marry as soon as possible. In a photo circulating online, Travis can be seen tenderly cradling Taylor around her tummy, sparking fan speculation about a possible pregnancy, as per Marca.

However, the rumor was quickly debunked when Taylor was spotted enjoying a margarita in the same shot, casting doubt on the speculation. Nevertheless, with the couple recently celebrating a year together, fans are urging them to tie the knot soon.

How to stream 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?'

Travis Kelce in a still from 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' (Prime Video/@adamrose)

If you wish to get swept away into the exciting world of 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?', a membership to the streaming site Prime Video is required. Users can subscribe to a membership that costs $8.99 per month or $180 per year and provides full access to the library.

