‘Toy Story 5’ teaser reveals high-tech villain and an even more chilling tagline, here’s what we know so far

Pixar’s beloved franchise returns next summer with a futuristic twist, a new smart-toy villain, and the promise of emotional chaos in the playroom.

After years of anticipation, Pixar has finally pulled back the curtain on ‘Toy Story 5.’ The first official teaser for the next chapter in the legendary franchise dropped this week. It offers a quick but striking glimpse at what’s in store for Woody, Buzz, and the rest of Bonnie’s toybox crew when they return to theaters on June 19, 2026. The trailer wastes no time setting up its central conflict: a clash between classic toys and modern technology. This time, the beloved gang faces off against Lilypad, a sleek, frog-shaped smart tablet that threatens to make traditional toys obsolete. Voiced by ‘Past Lives’ and ‘Tron: Ares’ star Greta Lee, Lilypad is introduced as the “all-new threat to playtime.”

In the short teaser, Bonnie receives a mysterious package in the mail, and as she unwraps it, the toys exchange anxious glances. Mrs. Potato Head even pops out her eyes in shock as the futuristic Lilypad comes to life, flashing its glowing digital interface. The teaser trailer even delivers the chilling tagline: “The age of toys is over,” as quoted by 'GMA'. ‘Toy Story 5’ is co-directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton (‘Finding Nemo,’ ‘WALL-E’) and newcomer McKenna Harris. This marks her first time in the director’s chair after years of work behind the scenes at the studio.

The duo describes the film as having a “playfully antagonistic tone,” exploring how the world’s most beloved toys cope with the challenges of growing up in a world ruled by technology. “It’s been a hilarious and poignant journey exploring how our favorite team of legacy toys might respond to today’s world of technology,” Stanton and Harris said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to finally share this first glimpse with audiences.” The returning voice cast includes ‘Toy Story’ staples Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack, reprising their roles as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie, respectively.

The sequel also welcomes several new additions, including Conan O’Brien as a comically overenthusiastic toilet-training tech assistant named “Smarty Pants.” Following the passing of ‘Rocky’ star Carl Weathers in 2024, Ernie Hudson will step in to voice the beloved character Combat Carl. ‘Toy Story 5’ marks a significant moment for Pixar, both creatively and strategically. The film is the studio’s first ‘Toy Story’ installment produced without the involvement of John Lasseter, who departed Pixar in 2018. The franchise, which has grossed more than $3.3 billion globally, remains one of Disney’s most valuable properties.

And the studio is banking on this latest entry to restore its box-office momentum following a challenging year. Pixar’s previous release, the sci-fi adventure ‘Elio,’ struggled both critically and commercially. It recorded the weakest opening in the studio’s history amid reports of creative changes during production. The spin-off ‘Lightyear’ (2022) also failed to meet expectations, according to The Guardian. It reportedly cost Disney more than $100 million in losses. If the trailer is any indication, ‘Toy Story 5’ isn’t just promising more laughter and tears, it’s gearing up to ask whether the world still needs its toys at all.