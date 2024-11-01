'Agatha All Along' was a great series, but we missed the Marvel superstar we hoped would appear

While 'Agatha All Along' managed to surprise fans with a satisfying ending, we were all hoping to see this one character who never made to the cut

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Agatha All Along' ended its story with an exciting, well-wrapped finale that focused on Agatha Harkness and Billy Maximoff. As the series played off 'WandaVision' and dove deeper into magical lore, fans held out hope that Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch, might make a surprise return. However, by the final episode, it became clear that Wanda would not appear, leaving some lingering questions while opening up fresh possibilities for other characters instead.

While 'Agatha All Along' gave fans closure in many ways, it also sparked plenty of curiosity. Despite strong ties to Wanda, the show chose to center on Agatha and Billy, charting a new course for the characters in the MCU.

Why Did fans expect to see Scarlet Witch in 'Agatha All Along'?

Elizabeth Olsen in 'WandaVision' (@disney+)

Theories about Wanda’s return were easy to understand as she played a huge part in Agatha’s origins in 'WandaVision', and her influence could be felt throughout 'Agatha All Along'. Hints kept surfacing, including the casting of Joe Locke as Billy Maximoff and the introduction of the Witches’ Road storyline, both of which seemed to set up a Scarlet Witch revival.

Themes of family, life, and death made fans hopeful that 'Agatha All Along' might just be the perfect time to bring Wanda back, especially since Billy’s story included his search for his lost brother, Tommy. However, as the series went on, it became clear the show had its direction. Instead of a Scarlet Witch comeback, 'Agatha All Along' focused on Agatha’s journey with Billy and pointed them toward new paths.

Why didn’t Wanda fit into Agatha and Billy’s story?

A still from 'Agatha All Along' (@disney+)

Ultimately, 'Agatha All Along' stays focused on Agatha’s quest to regain her powers and Billy’s goal to find Tommy. Though both characters had connections to Wanda, they each had their reasons for moving forward without her. Billy, for instance, showed a complicated relationship with his mother’s legacy, wanting to find his strength outside of her shadow. By the end, he embraced Agatha as a guide, confirming the series was truly about their connection, not Wanda’s return. Even though 'Agatha All Along' left Wanda’s comeback for another time, the MCU keeps her fate a mystery, with plenty of ways she could reappear in the future.

