Why one scene in Andrew Garfield's latest film with Florence Pugh may have cost him his girlfriend

This one scene from Andrew Garfield's upcoming movie made the entire cast feel uncomfortable and look away

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Andrew Garfield recently opened up about filming a steamy scene with co-star Florence Pugh for their upcoming movie 'We Live in Time'. While the scene was meant to be passionate, Garfield revealed that he and Pugh kept going, unaware if the director had called "cut" or not.

What followed supposedly left even the crew members uncomfortable and the story allegedly didn’t sit well with Garfield’s now ex-girlfriend, Dr Kate Tomas.

All about that Andrew Garfield's intimate confession

Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas were first seen together on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in March (Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield explained how he and Florence Pugh got so wrapped up in their scene that they kept going even after they were supposed to stop, during a chat with 92NY. They both felt something was off when the scene stretched longer than usual. When Garfield looked up, he saw cinematographer Stuart Bentley had turned away.

Garfield meant to emphasize how safe and professional the filming environment was, but his girlfriend at the time, Dr. Kate Tomas, didn’t feel the same. Kate Tomas, who is a well-known spiritual guide and "professional witch" found the whole thing uncomfortable, according to RadarOnline.com. It is thought that she is very open-minded, but hearing her boyfriend talk about being so caught up in a passionate moment with another actress allegedly left her feeling hurt.

"Andrew's girlfriend is one of the most liberal people on the planet, but even she has been wound up by this," told a source to RadarOnline.com, where they further added, "To hear her lover say he was so entranced by Florence, they went on pretending to have sex even after 'cut' was called is devastating for her ego – and potentially their relationship. What girlfriend wouldn't be devastated by this?"

When and why did Andrew Garfield and Kate Tomas break up?

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Kate Tomas is a self-proclaimed 'professional witch' (Getty Images, Instagram/@katetomasphd)

While rumors are rife that Kate Thomas broke up with Garfield due to the ongoing gossip with Pugh, the former confirmed on Instagram that she and Andrew Garfield had broken up months ago, telling a user, "We broke up months ago but I'm sure he will be happy to know that he is loved."

Tomas, who has been divorced four times, had previously spoken about her relationship with Garfield in an interview with The Sunday Times and on her podcast, where she denied using magic spells to attract him. She emphasized that real attraction comes from being authentically charismatic and confident, not manipulation.

Tomas and Garfield were first seen together on a double date with Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham in March. A source also told US Weekly that Garfield reportedly appreciated how down-to-earth Tomas was and enjoyed her sense of humor, Garfield, who has dated actresses like Emma Stone and models like Alyssa Miller, had been in a new, relaxed relationship with Tomas before their split.