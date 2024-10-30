The documentary Martha Stewart never wanted you to see has just arrived on Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Popular TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart has just got her documentary, but she doesn’t seem entirely pleased with it. Released on Netflix on Wednesday, October 30, 'Martha' explores the highs and lows of her extraordinary life, giving us a glimpse of how she started her career at a young age as a model and transformed into a fierce businesswoman. She later found herself in the middle of a major scandal where she was convicted of felony charges in 2004's ImClone stock trading case and served five months in prison.

The documentary also celebrates her successful comeback campaign where she not only brought back her company into profitability but also redeemed her public image. However, Stewart, now 83, expressed her dissatisfaction with filmmaker RJ Cutler, stating that he "refused to change anything" despite her concerns about the documentary.

Martha Stewart criticizes Netflix documentary

During the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum, Stewart opened up about how she feels about the Netflix documentary based on her. She described the second half of the project as "lazy" and stated it was “not the story that makes me, me," as per a report by The Daily Beast.

Stewart felt the focus leaned too heavily on her trial, which she found unfair. She was also unimpressed by the documentary’s choice to include an interview with former Manhattan US Attorney and FBI Director James Comey. She said, “[Cutler] has a picture of Comey [in the doc]" while further elaborating, “Comey says, ‘Oh, she’s going to jail because she lied, not because she committed a crime’—some crap.

Referring to how Comey was fired by ex-president Donald Trump in 2017, Steward added, "And [he doesn’t put] underneath, ‘Comey was fired for lying. I would, as a documentarian, put that in, so that’s the laziness part.”

Martha Stewart claims her suggestions were ignored

Stewart claimed, “I had a collaboration contract. We were going to be collaborators—and then he had final edit.” When she watched the final edit, she was dissatisfied and suggested some changes to the second half. Noting that her suggestions were ignored, Stewart remarked, “He wouldn’t change anything.” She added, “You shouldn’t have a final edit, [but] you should have a cooperative edit.”

Highlighting why she didn't like half of the documentary, she said, "It doesn’t mention all my collaborations. I’ve had so many fabulous collaborations with thousands of wonderful employees who have worked so hard [and] like-minded people that I really am proud of. For them not to even have a part in this—it’s not fair, I don’t think, in a story of my life. That’s what really made me, me.”

Despite the differences, Cutler and Stewart promoted the project together. Fans may find the documentary appealing but Stewart is looking for a chance to tell her story her way. She said during the event, “Netflix has already asked me if I’d do another one.” However, she didn't mention if she had already said 'yes' to it, nor did she give out any further details.

'Martha' is now available to stream on Netflix.