'The Voice' judges face backlash for semi final decisions as top talents get the boot

Fans are accusing 'The Voice' Season 26 of bias, citing favoritism toward specific contestants

'The Voice' Season 26 has seen a surge of complaints, especially now with the semi-finalists. The loudest critics are coming from its massive fandom—the loyal viewers of the show. According to some fans, the top contestant was eliminated too soon, and since then, the remaining contestants have failed to appear fully prepared for the finals.

Some have taken to social media, pointing out instances where judges fail to assign suitable songs to contestants on 'The Voice', resulting in weaker performances from those contestants. On X one fan wrote, "Tonight is really showcasing that a lot of good singers were sent home last week and some ppl who stayed are not finale ready… plus the judges dont pick the right songs for their voice." Another wrote, "The judges get rid of 97% of the good singers and leave us to vote on the 3% leftover. Then they wonder why the winners never go anywhere." "I'm glad America is voting. Because the judges haven't made good choices this season," added another.

Tonight is really showcasing that a lot of good singers were sent home last week and some ppl who stayed are not finale ready… plus the judges dont pick the right songs for their voice #thevoice — RaeHeartsReality (@madeforreality1) December 3, 2024

#TheVoice The judges get rid of 97% of the good singers and leave us to vote on the 3% leftover. Then they wonder why the winners never go anywhere. — lilmssunshine761 (@lilmssunshine76) December 3, 2024

#TheVoice I'm glad America is voting. Because the judges haven't made good choices this season. — James (@James392001) December 3, 2024

One critic said, "So all the greats got sent home and now we gotta sit here and watch the judges BS each other as if these are the greats? Ok." Another noted, "Is it just me or has Christina consistently performed WORSE? Like, there is no reason she should have carried this far into lives when she’s NOT gotten better? & I HATE that the judges only say positive things now & don’t call them out on their bullshit excuses."

#TheVoice So all the greats got sent home and now we gotta sit here and watch the judges BS each other as if these are the greats? Ok. pic.twitter.com/U8gXLfyXms — Mari_G🧘🏽 (@ThisizBullshxt) December 3, 2024

Is it just me or has Christina consistently performed WORSE? Like, there is no reason she should have carried this far into lives when she’s NOT gotten better?

& I HATE that the judges only say positive things now & don’t call them out on their bullshit excuses#TheVoice — ❄️𝒥ℯ𝓈𝓈❄️ (@ChasingDeathbed) December 3, 2024

'The Voice' Season 26 judges accused of displaying bias

'The Voice' Season 26 is facing accusations of bias, as fans have begun to notice favoritism toward certain contestants. Some viewers claim that the judges are offering excessive positive feedback to singers who aren't performing well, being too lenient with weaker acts. This has led to complaints that the judges' decisions are unfair, with some top talents being eliminated prematurely.

'The Voice' Season 26 is facing accusations of bias (NBC)

'The Voice’ Season 26 gets called the ‘most boring’ season yet

Viewers are calling 'The Voice’ Season 26 the "most boring" season. The season has been lacking excitement and drama, as some contestants aren't as dynamic or engaging this season. While the judges are undeniably talented, they aren't offering constructive criticism or creating the excitement needed this season to make it a thrilling watch. The pacing of the season has been panned for being too well-known, with many viewers wanting more intense moments and shocking twists.

Viewers are calling 'The Voice’ Season 26 the 'most boring' season (@NBC)

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online