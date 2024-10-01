'The Voice' star Gail Bliss kicks-off her bucket list after playing just one iconic singer for 3 decades

Gail Bliss proudly holds the title of the oldest competitor this season and one of the oldest in the history of 'The Voice'

LITTLE RIVER, SOUTH CAROLINA: Viewers of 'The Voice' Season 26 didn't have to wait long to find out what happened in the Coach Replays. After Kendall Eugene's Blind Audition on the premiere, Reba McEntire quickly claimed him during her turn, while Snoop Dogg just used another opportunity on Monday, September 30.

This season's oldest Artist is Gail Bliss, a 61-year-old Little River, South Carolina flight attendant. Recently celebrating her sixtieth birthday, Gail set out to accomplish six amazing things to commemorate the milestone, one of which included turning a chair on 'The Voice.'

Gail brought a gravelly, country-blues vibe to her performance of The SteelDrivers' 'If It Hadn't Been for Love' during her blind audition. Coach Snoop was bouncing in his chair within the first five songs, but soon chaos erupted as his hand hovered over the large red button. It was clear he wanted to turn, as evidenced by the fact that he almost did.

It seemed that as soon as the song ended, he started to regret his decision. Nevertheless, Gail was beaming as she introduced herself to the coaches. Ultimately, he pressed the button, instantly adding Gail to Team Snoop.

'The Voice' Season 26 star Gail Bliss honed the role of Patsy Cline for over 3 decades

Beginning her professional career in Los Angeles, Gail honed her vocal abilities as a backup vocalist and saxophone player for the Louisiana Rhythm & Blues Band "Bourre." With this band, she gained experience in the music business before relocating to Washington, DC, where she started her bands and performed on the local mid-Atlantic circuit.

Before Gail got the acting bug Patsy Cline called, the 'Bliss Blues Band' and the western swing group 'Lone Starlets,' managed by Cellar Door Entertainment, collaborated for several years. Throughout her career, Gail and her bands performed at several large venues, while she also took on roles as a director, lyricist, and record producer. Her experience includes three national theatrical tours and a stint on Broadway. All this follows a modest beginning in a Southern Oregon rural church, where Gail sang at the top of her lungs while standing on her tiptoes. Dreams do come true.

'The Voice' Season 26 star Gail Bliss is excited for fans to hear her albums

Gail showcases her roots in country, soul, gospel, and R&B with her most recent album and her debut Christmas record. While she loves dancing across the stage to upbeat rock songs, she also has a deep passion for 'pretty singing,' where the lyrics are clear and easily understood.

Gail's songwriting encompasses western swing, country, country gospel, contemporary Christian, and the blues. Her recorded career and live vocal performances pay tribute to the traditional country, gospel, and bluesy music in which she is entrenched. Patsy Cline was an excellent vocal inspiration for Gail, and she will always be grateful for the comparisons made to her in the play 'A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline'.

Gail Bliss's musically-gifted father gave up recording deal to raise a family

Growing up in their southern Oregon home, Gail sang with her father and sister. As a musician himself, her father was allowed to work with RCA recordings when he was thirty years old. He declined the chance to focus on starting a family, but his daughter's love of music blossomed, and she has been following it for decades.

