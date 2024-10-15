Did Michael Buble just blow his chances to win the 'The Voice' with Mary McAvoy decision?

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Buble has a cringy habit to pursuade contestants with his antics

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 coach Michael Buble showed his quirky tactics in a playful bid to win over contestants, but this time, his antics took an unexpected turn. In the latest episode, he found himself in a light-hearted competition with fellow coach Snoop Dogg, both eager to impress aspiring singer Mary McAvoy.

Mary took the stage with a heartfelt rendition of 'Say You Love Me', but her performance was marred by noticeable pitch issues and an unsteady voice. Despite her noticeable shaky notes and tuning issues, Michael and Snoop still turned their chairs for her.

With his characteristic charm, he assured her that he could help refine her skills and bring out the best in her voice. Michael showed a terrible macaroni necklace and claimed he would give it to Mary if she picked him. Meanwhile, Snoop was also ready for the game and had towels with his name written on them. Both Michael and Snoop employ cryptic tactics to entice the contestants.

'The Voice' coach Michael Buble tried to lure contestant (Instagram/@nbcthevoic)

Who did Mary McAvoy pick?

After a cutthroat competition among the coaches, Mary McAvoy ultimately decided to team up with Snoop Dogg. The tension in the air was palpable as both coaches made their best pitches, showcasing their unique styles and strategies to win her over. However, in a surprising twist, Mary’s choice wasn’t driven by a desire for the coach she believed could best guide her through her musical journey.

Instead, she opted for Snoop because he was the first to turn his chair. However, Mary's decision was driven by emotion and could lead to her downfall in the future on NBC show.

Mary McAvoy picked Team Snoop (@nbc)

Mary McAvoy ditches a band for her solo musical journey

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Mary McAvoy was a member of a BOSS band for seven years before deciding to leave in 2022. Reflecting on her experience, she said, "It’s been there through job changes, moves, breakups, and all the ups and downs of life."

She credited her band members with helping her become a better musician and performer. She remarked, "It wasn't always easy, but I loved every moment. It's tough to leave, but I’m ready to embrace new musical and creative opportunities."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary McAvoy (@itsmarymac)

'The Voice' Season 26 premieres on Mondays at 8 pm ET on NBC.