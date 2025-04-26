Michael Bublé’s ‘devious’ trick on ‘The Voice’ left Reba McEntire fuming — but she got the last laugh

"He's doing too well," said Reba McEntire while taking shots at Michael Bublé for pulling a bold move on her

Besides offering a renowned stage for aspiring singers to shine, 'The Voice' is also famous for the playful rivalry between its coaches. The singing reality show boasts a unique format, where instead of contestants, coaches try to convince the artists to join their teams. At times, mentors have gone to great lengths to make sure their fellow mentors do not get the perfect candidate. In one such instance, Michael Bublé pulled a devious move on Reba McEntire, stopping her from enrolling her favorite participant. To add more, Snoop Dogg also accused Bublé of lying, making for a chaotic 'The Voice' moment.

Michael Bublé performs on stage during a concert at Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media)

In the preview for the September 30, 2024, episode of 'The Voice,' tensions flare during the Blind Auditions when Bublé uses his block to stop McEntire from recruiting a contestant to her team. The clip opens with Bublé lounging in his red chair, while the light on McEntire's chair reads 'blocked.' For context, the block button was introduced in 'The Voice' Season 14, which allows coaches to prevent a fellow coach from adding a contestant to their team. When a coach uses it, the blocked coach can still turn their chair but only finds out they've been blocked if they hit their own button, as per Entertainment Now.

After blocking McEntire, Bublé confesses, "I think I should stop lying because I feel bad about it," as per Today. "You do not," McEntire fires back. "I am the liar, a little bit," Bublé admits after Gwen Stefani calls him out for being dishonest. Snoop Dogg also chimes in, accusing Bublé of being a liar, before McEntire takes things further by going on the offensive. McEntire playfully scolds Bublé, saying, "You ought to feel ashamed of yourself," she jokingly tells him.

Speaking to the camera, McEntire expresses her surprise, saying, "Michael's a rookie, and he blocked me. That's terribly rude." Later, in a one-on-one moment, she adds, "It was very devious of you to do that," to which Bublé replies, "Thank you," drawing laughs from both the audience and McEntire. "I'm honestly proud of myself. I'm playing the game. I'm learning." To that, McEntire quips, "He is. He's doing too well."

This is not the only time when Bublé and McEntire engaged in a banter, as later in the show, things got more interesting. In the November 4, 2024, episode of 'The Voice,' Bublé made a dramatic last-minute steal, leaving McEntire in shock. During the final Battle Round, McEntire paired her two country artists, Tate Renner and Tanner Frick, for a powerful duet of Jelly Roll's 'Need a Favor.' Both impressed, but McEntire ultimately chose Renner, explaining, "That was a really tough decision, but I went with Tate. I love Tate's raspiness in his voice. A little bit of Chris Stapleton in there." She added that she believes he'll "go far" in the competition, as per TV Insider.

Just as Frick was leaving the stage, host Carson Daly reminded everyone he was eligible for a steal, which prompted Bublé to hit his button at the last second and snatch him for his team. The move secured Bublé a four-chair-turn contestant and completed his lineup, which he called "the final piece of the puzzle." However, McEntire took her sweet revenge, as Team Bublé made bold choices during the Battle Rounds. He advanced J. Paul over Kamila Kiehne after their edgy performance of Britney Spears' 'Toxic,' and later chose Cameron Wright over Cassidy Lee following an emotional duet of Mariah Carey's 'Hero.' But McEntire wasn't letting Bublé get the last word; she used her steal to snatch up Cassidy Lee for her own team, getting a bit of revenge after he blocked her earlier in the season.