The unexpected story behind Duane Chapman’s 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' nickname

Duane Chapman, also known as 'Dog the Bounty Hunter', received his unusual nickname long before he became a reality TV star. The reality star's nickname stems from his time in a motorcycle gang and his loyalty and faithfulness. In an interview in 2010 with The Guardian, Duane said that while in a motorcycle club, he was promoted to “sergeant of arms,” which he described as a position typically held by the smallest person with the loudest voice, capable of stirring up the most action. The gang president named him 'God spelled backward' because Duane often spoke about God and was seen as a loyal friend, like 'man’s best friend.' As time passed, the name just stuck, morphing into “Dog,” reflecting his relentless determination in all he pursues.

As Duane transitioned into bounty hunting, the meaning of the nickname flipped. Guys would say to him, “This dog can hunt,” as he became known for finding fugitives nobody else could and returning them to authorities. What started as a playful gang nickname became the symbol of his resilience, loyalty, and skill. “In the bounty hunter world, it turned into ‘this dog can hunt.’”

Further explaining his name, he once spoke to Chris Collins in his interview, explaining, “Well, I was 15 years old. And I was a member of the Devil’s Disciple one percenter motorcycle club. After I got my patch, the president nicknames all the members,” he said. “So when I would ride with them, and they’d flip the bird to God, I would back off and say, ‘No, I’m not doing that.’ Or I always said the blessing. Because some of the stuff they ate was terrible.” He explained that his nickname “Dog” had a dual meaning. “So the president of my club said, ‘You’re always loyal.’ I always showed up for a fight, or whenever there were problems. You’re kind of like a man’s best friend. And you always talk about God. So I got ‘Dog,’ which is God spelled backward.” He added, “Well, I was 15. And the brothers first called me puppy. Some of the members would say, ‘Come here, puppy.’ I didn’t like that part. But the dog part was okay with me. I never thought there was anything wrong with it."

But what about the rest of his name? In 1979, Chapman was released from prison and became a bounty hunter. Only two bounty hunters existed in the country at that time. Dog decided to go after the toughest fugitives, including some on the FBI’s most-wanted list. For catching one fugitive, he earned $10,000, which got the FBI’s attention. The FBI assigned him a federal agent, Keith R. Paul, who taught him the use of non-lethal weapons and tracking techniques. Chapman also received special training with federal agents and kept count of all the fugitives caught by him, proving it with “body receipts.” Over the years, he built a reputation for being fearless and skilled, apprehending more than 10,000 fugitives, all without using deadly force.

Despite his tumultuous past, Chapman has turned his life around and now dedicates himself to helping others. He and his wife, Francie, work to aid abused women in Southwest Florida. They plan to purchase land in Naples to establish 'Houses of Bounty,' offering programs to help women heal and recover. Chapman is also passionate about fighting crime and pushing for stronger laws to reduce criminal activity. His work now focuses on giving back to the community and making a positive impact.