The family friend had been working with the Chapman family for more than two decades and also served as maid of honor at Beth and Dog's 2004 wedding.

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Duane Chapman courted public controversy after he proposed to his late wife, Beth Chapman's close friend on an episode of 'The Dr Oz Show' in 2020. In a clip from the show, the reality star asks, "Moon Angell, will you marry me?" leaving Angell and the viewers shocked. As per The Mirror, Chapman confessed that he got God's revelation on a bathroom break to ask the question. Dr. Oz posted the clip on his X page with the caption, "A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight."

Angell served as the maid of honor at Beth and Dog's 2004 wedding and was once the girlfriend of one of Duane's sons. The Hollywood assistant had been working with the Chapman family for years. As per People, she managed their contracts, finances and even took care of their children. “Moon has been a family friend to Beth and Dog for years,” a source said at the time refuting the romance rumors. “Since Beth’s death, she has stepped in to help Dog in his time of need. There will never be another Beth.” In addition to acknowledging that Angell provided him with invaluable emotional support during his time of grief, the A&E star also gave appreciation to his assistant for keeping him from having suicidal thoughts.

"I am very lonesome," Duane clarified that he proposed Angell to stop unnecessary dating rumors circulating about him after his wife's death. He went on to explain in an exclusive with ETOnline, that "she knew Beth." "And she talked about Beth constantly, 'Remember what Beth used to tell us,' and of course, I would light right up when she'd say that. I was infatuated with a dream." "She still works for me, and takes care of the finances," he said, adding that Angell was just a close family member, "I kind of embarrassed her a little bit and I shouldn't have. This will stop these rumors.'"

According to TMZ, after making sure that Duane could cope with his wife's death Angell moved out of the Chapman house. The reality star admitted to feeling better after a lengthy talk with Angell. He also expressed gratitude to her for his emotional recovery. The source told TMZ that Duane was more eager and focused on his future and wanted to return to television after overcoming the personal tragedy.

Previously while appearing on Dr. Oz's episode the family friend had described her relationship with Duane as 'intimate'. “It has to be intimate,” she said. “Because there’s a lot of powerful things going on with Dog.” The two had even posted pictures together on social media sparking dating rumors. Beth passed away in June 2019 after suffering from stage II throat cancer. Her memorial service was held at multiple locations on 13th July, one was at the L.A. County Fairgrounds in Pomona, California, and the other in Aurora, Colorado.