Dog The Bounty Hunter reveals how he felt being parodied on 'South Park': "To be spooked like that..."

Eric Chapman spoofed Dog The Bounty Hunter in an episode of 'South Park' Season 10.

Dog the Bounty Hunter once spoke out about his parody on the animated series 'South Park'. For the unversed, the show revolves around four rowdy South Park, Colorado fourth graders Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Kenny McCormick, and Eric Cartman. During an episode of Season 10, Cartman became the temporary Hall Monitor for the school. Things got chaotic and in a scene, Cartman tried to do an impersonation of Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Duane Chapman popularly known by his fans as 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' is one of the biggest reality television stars in the entertainment industry. Throughout the entire episode titled 'Miss Teacher Bangs a Boy', Cartman tries his best to act like Chapman. The episode also featured many popular classics such as 'Make Love, Not Warcraft', 'Stanley's Cup', and many more. It focused on two different storylines which ended up getting merged into one big plot in the second part of the episode. In reality, Cartman's plot was the plan B which covered the bizarre plan A. The main storyline of the episode was about Ike secretly dating his teacher.

Cartman later finds out about Ike's relationship with his teacher and decides to solve the whole issue. While doing a parody of Dog the Bounty Hunter, Cartman also had the support of his real-life crew including his late wife Beth Chapman who passed away in 2019 following a battle with throat cancer, as per People magazine. The inclusion of Duane's crew in the episode made all the difference. Interestingly, it was also this episode where the iconic 'Nice' meme was born. In the episode, a group of cops were seen saying 'nice' in a smooth manner.

Soon after the episode aired, viewers even wondered whether the famous bounty hunter liked Cartman's imitation. Many years later, Chapman released his autobiography titled 'You Can Run But You Can't Hide' and finally addressed the 'South Park' episode. Contrary to what many believed, the reality star cum bounty hunter actually liked it. According to The Things, Chapman said, "You know you have really made it when they include you on their show." We couldn't agree more as 'South Park' has won many Emmys. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the show pushed out 26 successful seasons.

In a conversation with 'The Guardian', Chapman also discussed his parody in detail. He claimed he felt honored by his impersonation. He said, "The funniest bit is when I say 'Beth, mace them' and she maces everybody. It was an honor to be spoofed like that," he told the media outlet at that time. To those unversed, Chapman has also been parodied in an episode of the fan-favorite show 'The Simpsons' where Homer essayed the role of the bounty hunter.