The tragic reason 'Dog's Most Wanted' star Beth Chapman got emotional sending her son Garry to prom

'Dog's Most Wanted' star Beth Chapman got teary-eyed while sending son Garry to prom

'Dog's Most Wanted' star Beth Chapman was a doting mother to her children. During an episode of the reality show, filmed in 2019, just a couple of weeks before she succumbed to throat cancer, Beth was seen struggling with her health. Although she felt unwell, she tried to keep the mood light and accompanied her husband Duane Chapman in her final hunt. This particular hunt was very special for the couple as they were joined by the youngest child, Garry Chapman. Subsequently, the Chapmans took a small break from chasing bad guys to send their son Garry off to prom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garry Chapman (@garrychapman)

Beth got emotional as she helped Garry get ready for the prom. “I’ve been pretty emotional all day. It’s pretty jarring for me that we’re here with Garry boy. I don’t know. I think when you become empty nesters and your kids start to all fly away, that’s an emotional roller coaster all in itself. I can’t even imagine right now what [Duane] is going through, because I can’t even go there. If I go there, I am immediately in tears," Beth shared on the episode, according to Hollywood Life. Duane also choked up on seeing his youngest child donning a tux for the big day.

As Beth discussed her son hitting the major milestone, she also embraced her declining health. She said, “I think that everything is a milestone. Every milestone you meet you’re like…yes! I made it to Mother’s Day, I made it to Easter. I’m going to make it to the Fourth of July. We’re just living each day as much as we can to the fullest we can and trying to hit every milestone that we can. And we’re just going to have fun and love each other and laugh all day, and when it ends…it ends."

Sadly, Beth didn't make it to the Fourth of July. According to People magazine, Beth took her last breath at 5:32 am on June 26, 2019. Duane announced the heartbreaking news on X (formerly Twitter). He penned, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

Beth was admitted to Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center on June 22. Hawaii News Now reported that she was put in a medically-induced coma. Duane and his family members asked their fans to pray for Beth. Adoptive daughter Cecily Chapman allegedly stayed by her mum's side, talking and Beth is survived by her husband Duane and their four children: Bonnie Chapman, Cecily Chapman, Dominic Chapman, and Garry Chapman.