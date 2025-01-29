'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Bonnie's sweet photo of mom Beth Chapman is truly heartbreaking

The tribute came as the first teaser of 'Dog’s Most Wanted' dropped, which chronicled the final moments of Beth.

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' stars Duane and Beth Chapman's elder daughter Bonnie Chapman once paid an emotional tribute to her mother who passed in June 2019 after a battle with cancer. Bonnie shared a throwback picture of Beth with an angelic 'halo' over her head. The tribute came as the first teaser of 'Dog’s Most Wanted' dropped the same year. The new series chronicled the final moments of the reality star after she was diagnosed with stage two throat cancer.

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman. (Image Source: Instagram| @bonniejoc)

According to InTouch Weekly, the picture was originally shared by Duane on Mother's Day. “I love you, Beth!” he wrote in May. When he re-posted it in July, he nostalgically captioned it, “My baby.” Bonnie also frequently remembers her mother on social media. The beauty influencer's recent post commemorated her late mother's birthday in October. She penned, "This day always breaks my heart. Another reminder that you aren't growing older, another reminder you won't be there for milestones in my life."

In a post from June last year, Bonnie penned another heartfelt post. It read, "A piece of me will forever be missing and with you. I talk about you every day and everyone around me...The glimpses we all saw of you on TV, you were so loved. You were born to be a star and I'm so glad you got to be one in your lifetime." As per People magazine, the reality star was missing her mother the most during the holiday season, especially how Beth kept their family close during Christmas. She shared with her fans, "Because it's Christmastime, but it's Christmastime without someone who was a monumental part of my life."

Bonnie admitted that she was still coming to terms with the loss. The A&E star further disclosed that she made it a point to grieve. She explained, "I'd rather wear my heart on my sleeve than keep it guarded and have it piled up with so many emotions that have been sitting there and brewing under the surface."

"No words can express the loss of a mother. Every day I wish I could ask for your advice," Bonnie wrote in another 2022 Instagram post. She spoke about embodying her mother's mannerisms and standing the ground while following her heart. As per E! News, Bonnie added, "I get little glimpses of her here and there, like certain smells and certain things people do, say, or wear." Stressing that "not a single soul will ever compare" to her mum, the reality star hoped to be remembered just like her mother. Meanwhile, Beth's adoptive daughter Cecily once opened up about staying by her mum's bedside, talking to her, and playing her favorite songs, when she couldn't speak. She revealed, "I told her that I loved her and that if I ever have a daughter, I want to name her Alice (those close to Beth called her Alice)."