Dog the Bounty Hunter and late wife Beth Chapman once crashed a movie set of an iconic director

The pair had been splitting their time between Colorado and Hawaii earlier to film their reality series.

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' stars Duane and Beth Chapman called Hawaii their 'adopted home', the couple spent most of their time living in the east Honolulu suburb of Hawaii Kai. In 2013 they bumped into the sets of 'Big Eyes', a 2014 biographical thriller film directed by Tim Burton. According to the Daily Mail, the reality stars caught up with the cast and crew in Ohau, they were especially lucky to meet actress Amy Adams who essayed the role of distinctive American artist Margaret Keane. However, the real purpose of the bail bondsman and his wife crashing the movie set remains unknown.

The couple wore casual outfits for their excursion, Beth was seen sporting a halter-neck LBD along with flip-flops and dark sunglasses. Duane matched her style with a tight white t-shirt, black trousers, cowboy boots, and dark glasses. Adams who was dressed as per her on-screen persona was seen wearing green trousers paired with a white blouse, and, she had her hair styled into a platinum blonde wig. The couple were spotted enjoying watching the shot sequence which was being filmed next to a vintage blue Ford pick-up truck. Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017 and it has been known that the A&E star moved to Hawaii as her health worsened.

Duane and Beth Chapman at Sony Studios in Culver City, 2011. (Image source: Getty Images| Photo by Frank Trapper)

As per The Sun, Duane later confessed that they decided to "bring her home" during her final days. The pair had been splitting their time between Colorado and Hawaii earlier to film their reality series. In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Duane confessed to feeling lonely after his wife's untimely death. He also admitted to planning on selling their Hawaiian home since it "brought back too many memories." As per Screen Rant, when the interviewer questioned if he would continue to live in Hawaii, Duane promptly answered that he had made connections for life. He replied, "Too many brothers and sisters there." He further explained that the space was hers, as well as "everything there - the toothbrush is still [there]." Hence he was finding it difficult to move on.

Duane emotionally disclosed that he was afraid to touch anything at their place since it still "smelled like her". He added that he wasn't ready to clean the space for the next buyer either. Beth was "sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha," family lawyer Andrew Brettler told USA Today back then. The open service was held at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, friends, fans, and family members were requested to bring "ocean-friendly loose flowers" rather than leis, because "the strings can be harmful to ocean life," Brettler added. Attendees bid farewell to the reality star with the hashtag #AlohaOeMrsDog.

Beautiful service God bless the family ♡♡♡ #alohaoemrsdog pic.twitter.com/KVKXtokGBZ — Stephanie Rice (@Stephan67797198) June 30, 2019

"'Oe means 'you' in Hawaiian," Brettler explained in a statement. "It is customary to say 'Aloha 'Oe' especially when saying farewell. There is a song by the same name that Hawaiians often sing at the end of a party, funerals, or when people are leaving the islands." "We are very saddened by the loss of Beth Chapman, and our thoughts are with Dog and the entire Chapman family during this difficult time," A&E network paid tribute via an official statement then.